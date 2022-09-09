WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: September 9, 2022

Bengaluru, Sep 9: Smackdown landscape remains as it is following Clash at the Castle since no championships defended at the premium live event, changed hands. However, interesting additions were made to the roster about which we are likely to learn more, starting from this week’s episode. A Monster Among Men will be back on board alongside a fresh acquisition for The Bloodline.
Plus, we should get to know what’s next for the Women’s and Intercontinental Champion when the September 9 episode of Friday Night Smackdown takes place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
As McIntyre was closing in to finish the match with a third Claymore Kick to Reigns, Solo pulled the referee out of the ring. The distraction gave Reigns enough time to connect with a Spear and retain his dual belts.
Moving on, The Head of the Table isn’t scheduled to appear at the next premium live event, Extreme Rules set for October 8th. Hence, we shouldn’t expect to see him on Smackdown, for the time being.
In his absence, the top feud on the blue brand should be Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. The latter returned after Summerslam and targeted the Scottish Warrior, right away. Besides, he was also sitting at ringside during the Clash at the Castle main event match, hinting at the next program.
Also, Solo Sikoa will be on Smackdown and it’ll be interesting to see how McIntyre reacts after getting scr**ed by the Samoan superstar at the latest bygone PLE. Going by the latest reports, the NXT Superstar has already been imported to the blue brand roster and he’s set for regular appearances, down the road.
On Monday night, he literally mowed down all the eight competitors of the Number-One Contenders Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match that was supposed to determine new challengers to The Usos.
In the wake of the carnage created by him, WWE has confirmed his appearance on Smackdown and he’s apparently set to reflect on his latest return to the WWE since getting released back in June 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts.
