WWE Friday Night Smackdown recap, results and highlights: July 9, 2021

Major NXT debuts were confirmed for the show while a new title match was announced. Also, new MITB Ladder Match participants were confirmed from the show that went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 9 episode of Smackdown:

- The show kicked off with Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso where Heyman told him that Roman Reigns was heading to the ring to handle something. Jimmy sounded upset over the fact that Roman was on a vacation last week while he was beaten up by Edge. Roman came out and said he wasn't on vacation but rather handling business.

At this point, Jey Uso made his return to the show. Roman said the three of them needed to be on the same page and no one will be able to touch them. They hugged and agreed to be on the same side.

- King Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin to qualify for the 2021 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in the opening match of SmackDown. Nakamura and Rick Boogs arrived at the arena in Corbin's repossessed Mercedes G-Wagon from last week.

Following the Triangle Chokehold submission lock, Nakamura charged in with Kinshasa but Corbin countered with a clothesline. Nakamura came back with some stiff kicks to daze out Corbin before running with the Kinshasa for the pin to win.

- NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox debuted on SmackDown in a tag team match to defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. In the finishing sequences, Nox sent Tamina out on the floor. Natalya dropped Tegan but Shotzi clotheslined Natalya. Shotzi went to the top and hit her Ball Pit senton to get the non-title win.

- Sonya Deville announced that due to an injury Bayley will be out of action for nine months. So, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship was announced for next week's SmackDown. Liv Morgan interrupted wanting her spot at the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Deville finally added her to the fray.

- A vignette aired confirming that NXT Superstar Toni Storm will be joining SmackDown, soon.

- Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro in the next match to secure the last spot in the 2022 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Cesaro was busted open in his head during the match after he collided against the exposed turnbuckle. Rollins dropped Cesaro with a DDT and executed The Stomp to get the pinfall win.

- In a backstage segment, Seth Rollins said he should be the one to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, but now he will rather win the Money In The Bank contract and cash-in, on the champion whenever he wants. Edge interrupted and told Seth that he hasn't changed since 2014. Edge remembers the heinous act Rollins did to him, back that year.

- Edge called out Roman Reigns in the main event segment as the two got involved in a brawl. The Usos tried to make the save for Roman, but SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dominik and Rey Mysterio made a surprise return as they attacked The Usos with Steel Chairs.

Roman rolled out to the floor after digesting a DDT by Edge. The Rated R Superstar then speared Jey while The Mysterios hit a 619 on Jimmy. Edge brutalized both The Usos with the Crossface submission using a lead pipe across their mouths, just like last week. Reigns watched from the ramp before heading to the back as the show went off the air.