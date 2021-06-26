WWE Friday Night Smackdown recap, results and highlights: June 25, 2021

Also on the show, a couple of new Money In The Bank Ladder Match qualifiers were announced while a mixed tag team match was also on the card.



Check out the recap and results from the June 25 episode of SmackDown that took place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



– Universal Champion Roman Reigns had a backstage confrontation with Jimmy Uso to kick things off on the show. Jimmy said he finally got in touch with Jey Uso who denied to show up to work. Roman got upset with that news, but Jimmy said he’d be there for the backup. Roman told Jimmy to prove it before the latter left the scene.



– Bayley and Seth Rollins defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Cesaro in the Mixed Tag Team opening contest of the night. Before the match, Belair and Rollins cut promos on their respective wins at Hell In A Cell 2021 PPV event.



In the match, Rollins and Cesaro brawled at ringside when Belair hit a Spinebuster and readied for a KOD on Bayley. Rollins somehow rolled back into the ring and distracted Belair as Bayley attacked her in the knees. Bayley immediately followed up with the Rose Plant for the win.





– Shinsuke Nakamura had a coronation ceremony presided over by Rick Boogs to officially proclaim himself as The King (as a result of his last week’s win over King Corbin in a Battle for the Crown). Corbin watched the ceremony from backstage and he wasn’t happy, at all.– Seth Rollins appeared in a backstage segment to mention that should be Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the Universal Championship at the Money In The Bank 2021 PPV. WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville said they will take the advice under consideration.– A Money In The Bank Qualifying Match was next where Big E defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews to advance to the 2021 Men’s MITB Ladder Match. E delivered a Uranage on Crews but he couldn't capitalize as Commander Azeez pushed him into the barrier. The referee saw it and he ejected Azeez from ringside. E then connected with his Big Ending finisher for the win.– WWE Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton announced that Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens next week in a Money In The Bank Qualifying Match. Sami wasn’t happy with this announcement and he went on a rant about conspiracy theories against him. Adam Pearce then added that Zayn vs. Owens will be a Last Man Standing Match.– Sonya Deville announced that Carmella would be the first SmackDown participant for the 2021 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Liv Morgan interrupted and said that she should be a part of the Ladder Match as she already defeated Carmella.Sonya wanted Liv to prove it again. She ordered Liv to face Carmella, right there with the stipulation that if Liv wins, she will be added to the match.– Liv Morgan then defeated Carmella to qualify for the 2021 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Carmella knocked Liv into the corner and then thrashed her on the top turnbuckle. Mella connected with a superkick and performed head-scissors to bring Liv to the mat.Liv suddenly countered and turns the head-scissors into a roll-up for the win. After the match, Carmella forced SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton to announce that she’s still the most beautiful woman in WWE today.– Jimmy Uso defeated Dolph Ziggler in a singles contest. Uso blocked a neck breaker and delivered a clothesline and then planted Ziggler with a Samoan Drop. Ziggler countered with a Zig Zag but Uso kicked out. Ziggler dodged a powerbomb but ran right into a Superkick to digest the pinfall loss.– Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out for a promo session in the SmackDown main event segment in what appeared to be an address to the Universal Championship picture. Heyman listed all the names that Reigns had conquered and mentioned that there’s no one left to challenge the champion.Suddenly, Edge’s music hit the arena as the Rated R Superstar made his entrance amid huge cheers from the virtual fans. He went right into attacking Reigns as they brawled in the ring. Edge planted Reigns with a Spear and was setting him up for a Con-Chair-To.But Jimmy Uso made the save. Edge cut Jimmy into two halves with a devastating Spear through the ringside barricade. This borrowed Reigns some time as he retreated through the ramp. Edge yelled at The Tribal Chief from the ring to send SmackDown off the air.