WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: January 3, 2020

Also, there were a few returns on the show that was hosted by the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Check out the results here:

SmackDown opened with a triple threat tag team match where the lineup was Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley almost had the win by planting Evans with a Bayley-to-belly.

Bliss and Cross broke the pinfall but Evans fought them off. She hit Sasha with a Women's Right allowing Dana Brooke to hit a Senton off the top rope to secure the win.

Elias had another song on SmackDown to let the WWE Universe know that he is entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns also declared the same during a segment.

A backstage altercation between The Revival and Shorty G set up a match as the latter competed against Dash Wilder in a singles contest. G picked up the win via submission as he applied the Ankle Lock on his opponent to force him to tap out. After the match, Sheamus returned as a heel to hit a Brogue Kick on G.

The New Day had a backstage confrontation with The Miz causing in a singles contest between Kofi Kingston and Miz. Kofi was in control until Miz countered with some running knees into the corner.

Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Kofi rolled him up to get an easy win. This made Miz furious as he charged down towards Kofi indicating a heel-turn.

Drew Gulak cut a heel promo on SmackDown on Otis Dojovic confirming someone like Mandy Rose will never choose Otis for her date. Otis soon showed up to compete in his scheduled match against Gulak.

Otis connected with the Caterpillar followed by a Vader Bomb to get the win as Rose was watching from backstage.

Braun Strowman competed against Cesaro in a singles contest Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro as Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura were present at ringside.

Strowman hit a side slam on Cesaro and run over Sami and Nakamura outside the ring. Strowman then hit a Running Powerslam on Cesaro to get the victory. Nakamura immediately hit a Kinshasa on Strowman to stand tall.

SmackDown main event featured the lineup of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Bryan blocked a Zig-Zag and hit the Running Knee on Ziggler. But The Fiend appeared at ringside to apply the Mandible Claw and used it to launch Bryan through the barrier.

Corbin and Ziggler tried to overpower Reigns when The Usos made their return. They took out the heel team to stand tall with Roman Reigns to end the show.