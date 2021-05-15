WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: May 14, 2021

# SmackDown opened with Jey Uso introducing Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring. An interesting stat was revealed by Roman as said he has had 39 singles World Title matches in his WWE career while Cesaro has 0 by his name. Roman also stated that WWE and FOX just wouldn’t want Cesaro as the face of the company.



# Jimmy Uso interrupted saying that he doesn’t think Roman can defeat Cesaro. He talked about future SmackDown Tag Team Championship win with Jey which could make them The Tribal Chiefs. Roman asked Jimmy to beat Cesaro to show he can be the man around here. Jimmy called out Cesaro who came out to accept the challenge for a match, later the night.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Tamina Snuka and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in the opening contest of SmackDown. The finish saw Jax nailing a Samoan Drop on Natalya but Tamina flew off the top rope with a Superfly Splash to get the pinfall win.After the match, Natalya and Tamina were interviewed in the ring by Kayla Braxton where Nattie said she’s proud of Tamina (This is Tamina's first major title win of her entire WWE career after spending 11 years in the company). Tamina got emotional and thanked the fans for the support. The new champions celebrated and hugged before leaving the ring.Apollo Crews gave his assistant Commander Azeez the Nigerian medal of honor for helping him win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens ran into the ceremony as a big brawl broke out in the ring.Rey Mysterio defeated one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler by countering a scoop slam with a roll-up. Later, in a backstage segment, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode told Dominik Mysterio that he’s just a kid. Dominik replied saying that after WrestleMania Backlash, they will call him Baby Champ.SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair cut a promo on how Bayley is jealous of her. At WrestleMania 37, Bayley was getting thrown down the ramp by The Bella Twins, while she was in the main event of Night One. Bayley appeared on the tron saying she's already visited that glorious path and it won’t end well for Bianca.King Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the next match with a roll-up when the triangle hold was applied on him. Nakamura downed Corbin with a Kinshasa after the match and stole his King Of The Ring crown.WWE Official Adam Pearce announced Apollo Crews (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a huge Fatal-4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s SmackDown.A new vignette for Aleister Black’s return aired.Cesaro defeated Jimmy Uso in SmackDown main event via DQ after Roman Reigns attacked Cesaro at ringside. After the match, Reigns gave a lecture to Jimmy when Cesaro attacked Jey Uso in the ring. Reigns made the save as he and Jey delivered a beatdown on Cesaro. Reigns ordered Jimmy to enter the ring and join them.Jimmy wanted to enter but Cesaro knocked him off the apron. The Swiss Superman then hit Jey with two back-to-back Neutralizers saying that this is going to be Roman, this Sunday. SmackDown went off the air as Reigns and Cesaro continued yelling at each other.