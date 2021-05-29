WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: May 28, 2021

While the men's Tag Team Titles were on the line, the Women’s Tag Champs and the Women’s Champion were also in action in separate contests in the show that was hosted at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Check out the results and recap from May 28th's edition of SmackDown:



– SmackDown opened with a backstage segment in which Roman Reigns had a conversation with his cousins - The Usos as they warmed up for the opening match. The Usos then came out to compete in the scheduled match against The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.



The end of the match witnessed Dawkins hit a big Spinebuster on Jimmy to set up for Ford's Frogsplash from heaven. But Jey pulled Jimmy to safety. Later, when Dawkins was engaged with Jey, Jimmy Superkick-ed Ford to get the pinfall win.



– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeated The Riott Squad - Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott in the next match. Liv and Natalya were busy in a brawl outside the ring when Tamina headbutted Ruby before a Frogsplash off the top rope for the win.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– The Usos were hyped up after the big win and went to WWE Official Adam Pearce to demand for a title opportunity. Pearce decided that whoever wins the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match later that night will defend it against the Usos, next week.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in a singles contest by countering the Code of Silence with her pendant KOD finisher. Bayley was at ringside and mocked commentator Michael Cole for accidentally calling Bianca, Belanca.– Seth Rollins had a promo segment on how he took out Cesaro last week. He blamed the fans for brainwashing the Swiss Superman into thinking he deserved opportunities that he didn’t earn. Rollins wished himself a very Happy Birthday before he left the ring.– Kevin Owens defeated Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews via DQ as Commander Azeez interfered. Owens connected with the Stunner but Azeez hit Owens with a Nigerian Nail in the throat to cause the disqualification.As a result of what went down, Adam Pearce announced Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Championship next week on SmackDown. Pearce also banned Commander Azeez from ringside in that match.– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Chad Gable in the next match via the Kinshasa finisher. King Corbin came out during the match and took back his crown. But once the match was over, Rick Boogz attacked him from behind to help Nakamura steal the crown again from Corbin.– Rey Mysterio was attacked backstage but the current rivals, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode said they had nothing to do with the assault.– Dominik, on his own, defended SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the main event as Rey was injured. Roode and Ziggler hit a double powerbomb – neckbreaker combo but Dominik kicked out of Roode’s pin.Rey Mysterio came out on the ramp to distract the challengers as Dominik slid Roode's shoulders to get the pin to win. Per Pearce's earlier announcement, it will be The Mysterios vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles next week. The two teams had a face-off to send the show off-air.