WWE Friday Night SmackDown results and highlights: October 18, 2019

Plus, a six-pack challenge was also on the card to determine the new number one contender for the women's championship. Meanwhile, the champion herself appeared on Miz TV to talk about her heel-turn.

Check out how all of that went down in the show hosted at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SmackDown opened with WWE Intercontinental Title Match between Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. The champion delivered a snap suplex and went for the Kinshasa only to receive a Superman Punch from Reigns who also tried to follow up with a spear.

But King Corbin appeared and hit him with the scepter to disqualify the contest. Daniel Bryan tried to save Reigns from an afterward beatdown. But the number-games went against him as he digested a Kinshasa to get laid down.

Chad Gable competed against Curtis Axel in the next matchup of SmackDown. Axel had the early momentum in this short matchup until Gable dodged a shot from Axel and kicked him in the face. He then blocked a Perfect-Plex attempt and applied the Ankle Lock submission hold to get the victory.

Once the match was over, Gable took the mic to talk about how people made fun about his height and renamed himself as Shorty G.

Hulk Hogan joined the commentary team via Skype to add hype to Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match at Crown Jewel. He informed that Ali and Shorty G will compete on behalf of his team at the PPV event.

An eight-man tag team match was next on SmackDown where Heavy Machinery and The New Day teamed up against The Revival, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Woods took an initial beatdown from Ziggler and Roode until dropping a missile drop-kick on Ziggler. Otis received the hot tag and destroyed everyone in the opponent's team before he hit the Caterpillar on Roode. He then tagged in Big E and Woods who followed up with the Midnight Hour on Scott Dawson to get the pinfall win.

Next up, The Miz was in the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV on SmackDown. Miz welcomed his guest SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley alongside Sasha Banks.

Miz asked about Bayley’s heel-turn as Banks took shots at The Miz on his late draf despite being the Hollywood A-lister. Bayley then blamed the fans for not being there when she needed them as the apparent reason for turning on them. The promo segment came to an end as the competitors for the next match came down to the ring soon.

A Six-Pack Challenge took place next on SmackDown with the lineup of Lacey Evans vs. Carmella vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In the finishing moments, Carmella applied the Code of Silence submission move on Rose which Sonya Deville broke up. Lacey Evans hit a Women's Right on Deville whereas Nikki Cross hit the Spinning Neckbreaker on Rose to get the victory.

Later on SmackDown, Braun Strowman competed against Drew Gulak in what has been the main roster debut for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Gulak tried to show a 345-slide PowerPoint presentation to Strowman on how he can win the big match against Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel. Strowman launched him across the ring and delivered a splash into the turnbuckle. He followed up with the Running Powerslam on Gulak to get the pinfall win.

The main event of SmackDown featured a tag team match where Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teamed up against King Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bryan received early beatdown from the two heels until Roman Reigns put down Corbin through the barricade with a spear. Bryan hit some YES kicks on Nakamura and followed with some Roundhouse kicks on the IC Champion. Then, Bryan dodged a Kinshasa attempt and countered with a Running Knee to pick up the pinfall victory as the show came to an end.