WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 19, 2022

Ronda
Rousey
arrested
on
Smackdown
(Image
courtesy
WWE.com)
A
packed
house
was
waiting
for
the
1200th
episode
of
Smackdown
with
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
in
attendance
of
the
show
for
a
face-off
segment
with
Drew
McIntyre.
The
reigning
WWE
Intercontinental
Champion
Gunther
received
the
new
number-one
contender
via
a
Fatal-5-Way
match.
Plus,
a
former
champion
duo
from
NXT
Women’s
division
made
their
surprise
debut
on
the
main
roster.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
August
19
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
Bell
Center
in
Montreal,
Quebec,
Canada,
–
SmackDown
kicked
off
with
a
Ronda
Rousey
who’s
still
suspended
from
WWE
TV.
Ronda
didn’t
want
to
leave
the
ring
until
she
was
reinstated.
WWE
Official
Adam
Pearce
came
out
and
advised
Ronda
to
calm
down
and
peacefully
leave
the
building
or
else
he
would
have
to
call
security
to
escort
her
out.
Ronda
didn't
leave
but
rather
took
out
4
Security
Guards
after
which
two
cops
arrived
at
the
scene
and
arrested
her.
–
Debutants
Gigi
Dolin
and
Jacy
Jayne
defeated
Natalya
and
Sonya
Deville
to
advance
to
the
next
round
of
the
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championship
Tournament.
Originally,
Nikkita
Lyons
and
Zoey
Stark
were
the
announced
NXT
Superstars
to
take
on
Nattie
and
Deville
but
they
were
not
medically
cleared
to
compete
and
hence
the
former
Toxic
Attraction
members
replaced
them.
With
Bayley,
IYO
SKY,
and
Dakota
Kai
sitting
in
the
front
row,
Natalya
locked
in
the
Sharpshooter
on
Dolin
but
she
didn’t
realize
that
Jayne
was
the
legal
one.
Jayne
broke
the
hold
and
rolled
up
Natalya
for
the
pin-fall
victory.
–
Maximum
Male
Models
(Max,
Maxxine
Dupri
along
with
Mace
and
Mansoor)
came
out
for
a
promo,
but
Hit
Row
interrupted.
Top
Dolla
took
the
heels
out
and
thereafter
started
rapping.
Surprisingly,
Maxxine
was
seen
grooving
to
the
beats.
–
Karrion
Kross
featured
in
another
promo
segment
with
Scarlett
where
he
wanted
Drew
McIntyre
to
be
his
first
victim.
–
Sheamus
defeated
Ricochet,
Happy
Corbin,
Sami
Zayn,
and
Madcap
Moss
in
a
Fatal-5-Way
match
to
become
the
Number-One
Contender
for
the
Intercontinental
Championship.
In
the
finishing
sequence,
Corbin
launched
Sami
shoulder-first
into
the
ring
post
but
Sheamus
came
from
the
back
and
flattened
him
with
a
Brogue
Kick
for
the
pin-fall
victory.
–
The
Viking
Raiders
–
Erik
and
Ivar
held
a
Viking
Funeral
for
The
New
Day.
It
was
basically
a
pre-taped
promo
session
to
send
a
warning
to
Kofi
Kingston
and
Xavier
Woods.
–
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Liv
Morgan
defeated
Shotzi
in
a
Championship
Contender’s
Match.
Liv
recovered
from
a
Northern
Lights
Suplex
and
planted
Shotzi
with
an
Ob-Livion
move
for
the
pin
to
win.
After
the
match,
Shayna
Baszler
attacked
Liv
from
behind.
It
seemed
like
she
was
going
to
stomp
on
Liv’s
arm
but
Shayna
booted
her
in
the
face,
instead
before
leaving
the
ring.
–
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
(without
The
Usos)
and
Drew
McIntyre
come
face-to-face
ahead
of
their
match
at
Clash
At
The
Castle.
Before
going
into
the
ring,
McIntyre
found
Scarlett’s
hourglass,
backstage.
McIntyre
apparently
saw
fear
and
concern
in
Roman’s
eyes
and
didn’t
want
to
wait
till
the
PLE.
A
fight
between
the
two
broke
out
and
Sami
Zayn
came
out,
trying
to
help
Roman.
McIntyre
took
out
Sami
with
a
Claymore
but
the
distraction
allowed
Roman
to
hit
McIntyre
with
a
Superman
Punch.
Roman
went
for
the
Spear
but
received
the
Claymore
Kick,
instead.