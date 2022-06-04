WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 3, 2022

A superstar returned with a changed gimmick that set up a No Holds Barred encounter for this Sunday’s event. Plus, a six-pack challenge was also there on the card to determine the new number-one contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Check out the recap and results from the June 3 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio,



– SmackDown kicked off with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They invited Drew McIntyre to the ring and thanked him for joining them to pick a win against The Brawling Brutes, last week, and gave him an honorary “Big D” Kilt.



McIntyre then issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for Clash at the Castle in September and vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Brawling Brutes eventually interrupted to set up the opening match of the night.



– The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre in the rematch from last week.





McIntyre laid out Holland, outside the ring but digested a Brogue Kick from Sheamus. Inside the ring, Woods took a swing at Holland and that allowed Butch to catch him with the Bitter End for the pin to win.– Max Dupri informed WWE Officials Adam Pearce that he found his first client for Maximum Male Models and the revelation will be made next week.– Jinder Mahal (with Shanky) defeated Humberto (with Angel) after Shanky caused a distraction by dancing. Humberto pinned a distracted Jinder via a roll-up.– Natalya defeated Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez in a six-Pack Challenge to become the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Aliyah was also advertised for the match but she was locked inside the female locker room by Shotzi.

The champion Ronda Rousey was present at ringside for this match. Rodriguez suplex-ed Shotzi onto Natalya and then hits her twisting Vader Bomb onto both women.

Natalya’s tag team partner Baszler jumped on Rodriguez’s back as Natalya covered Shotzi to get the pin to win.





– Happy Corbin cut a promo on Madcap Moss who returned with new theme music and a changed attitude. Madcap challenged Corbin to a match, that was declined but Adam Pearce came out and made it, official.– Happy Corbin defeated Madcap Moss in this match via DQ after Madcap hit him with a Steel Chair. WWE Officials ran out and stopped Madcap from doing further damage to Corbin with that chair.Following this happening, Adam Pearce announced Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match for this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell 2022 premium live event.– Ricochet (c) vs. Gunther was announced for next week’s SmackDown over the Intercontinental Championship is announced– The Usos (c) defeated Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of Smackdown.Riddle went for a super RKO off the top rope when Roman Reigns’ music started to play. Jey took advantage and hit a Frogsplash from up there to get the pin-fall win.After the match, the camera showed that Sami Zayn was there in the production truck ad he played Reigns’ music. Zayn came out to celebrate with The Usos but Riddle ran down through the ramp and started brawling with him to send the show off-air.