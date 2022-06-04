WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 3, 2022

Bengaluru, June 4: WWE Smackdown delivered the go-home episode for Hell in a Cell 2022 premium live event where a match over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships served as the main event of the night.
A superstar returned with a changed gimmick that set up a No Holds Barred encounter for this Sunday’s event. Plus, a six-pack challenge was also there on the card to determine the new number-one contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
June
3
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
Schottenstein
Center
in
Columbus,
Ohio,
– SmackDown kicked off with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They invited Drew McIntyre to the ring and thanked him for joining them to pick a win against The Brawling Brutes, last week, and gave him an honorary “Big D” Kilt.
McIntyre then issued a challenge to Roman Reigns for Clash at the Castle in September and vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Brawling Brutes eventually interrupted to set up the opening match of the night.
– The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and Drew McIntyre in the rematch from last week.
The #BrawlingBrutes get the W! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/L8Syul5ODp— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
The champion Ronda Rousey was present at ringside for this match. Rodriguez suplex-ed Shotzi onto Natalya and then hits her twisting Vader Bomb onto both women.
Natalya’s
tag
team
partner
Baszler
jumped
on
Rodriguez’s
back
as
Natalya
covered
Shotzi
to
get
the
pin
to
win.
Look how the tables have turned...@WWE_Aliyah @ShotziWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RijjUJpAvS— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
.@NatbyNature is your winner and next in line for the #SmackDown Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/LQtubPQzbZ— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
That's @WWERomanReigns music! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LgYLvf8G2W— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
