WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 8, 2022

Kolkata, July 9: This week's Smackdown has the top champion of the WWE in attendance alongside Mr Money in the Bank who was lurking in for a potential cash-in opportunity.



The main event of the night featured a singles contest to crown the new number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship but we did not reach any conclusion. Also, the new SmackDown Women’s Champion started her reign on the blue brand.



Check out the recap and results from the July 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas,



– SmackDown kicked off with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns coming out with The Usos and Paul Heyman to a massive pop.



As Roman was posing with his titles in the ring amid his pyro, Mr Money In The Bank Theory came out on the entrance ramp. But he did not wait there as Roman went for a promo.



Roman told Texas to acknowledge him while Heyman reminded how Lesnar will be defeated at SummerSlam as The Head Of The Table will perform at the highest level at SummerSlam.



After this segment, Theory came out again with the Money In The Bank contract, circled the ring, and then left.





– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the opening tag team match-up. Shanky was dancing outside the ring while Raiders caught Mahal with a double powerbomb for the pin to win.After the match, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out and got into a brawl with The Viking Raiders Raiders. The latter team stood tall by the end of the physical confrontation.– In the absence of Pat McAfee, Happy Corbin joined the commentary table as he and Corey Graves mocked McAfee by dancing on the announce table. Michael Cole stated that McAfee was playing golf earlier the night and he wasn't medically cleared to appear on the show.– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser (with Gunther) in a singles matchup. Kaiser hit a double under hook suplex but he missed a penalty kick. Nakamura countered with the Kinshasa kick to get the pin to win.Due to the loss, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther was furious as he yelled at Ludwig and then chopped him three times in the chest.– Liv Morgan came out to the ring to celebrate her SmackDown Women’s Championship win at Money. Michael Cole interviewed her in the ring to talk about the journey she had in the WWE, so far. Cole also reminded that Ronda was looking for a rematch.Natalya then came out and told Liv that her Sharpshooter is the reason that Liv is the champion. Ronda Rousey also came out as a brawl broke out in the ring. This led to an impromptu match between Ronda and Natalya.– Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya in the 2022 Money In The Bank rematch. In a short matchup, Rousey slammed Natalya and then made her tap out to the Ankle Lock submission.– Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models group exhibited their 2022 Tennis Collection on the ramp.– In a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, Theory said that he’d love to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.Theory said Roman will be scr**ed either way when either Brock beats him or he beats him for the title after cashing-in Money in the Bank.– Lacey Evans turned heel and said that she’s disgusted by the fans not cheering her despite her being an American Hero who has sacrificed a lot to protect people. Apparently, this marked Lacey’s heel turn.Aliyah then came out to face Lacey in a match but that never took place as Lacey hit her with a Women’s Right and left.– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Los Lotharios' Humberto and Angel. Humberto did a backflip but ran into a superkick. The Usos then hit the 1D on Humberto and get the pin-fall win.After the match, Kayla Braxton said Usos cheated at Money In The Bank to retain their titles since one of the Street Profits' shoulders was up during the pin count. Hence, there are rumors that a Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam will be appointed in their rematch against Street Profits.– Sheamus backed out of his scheduled match against Drew McIntyre since the latter may have been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Butch then replaced Sheamus in the match but it didn’t take place to crown the new challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.– Drew McIntyre defeated Butch (with Sheamus and Ridge Holland) in the main event of SmackDown. Butch missed a top rope move after which McIntyre hit a Neckbreaker and followed up with a Claymore Kick for the pin-fall win.After the match, Ridge Holland attacked McIntyre, but McIntyre took him out with a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre then took his sword Angela and cut the ropes to scare away Sheamus from the ring to send SmackDown off the air.