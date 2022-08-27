WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 26, 2022

This week’s episode of Smackdown witnessed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion going rogue in order to deliver a brutal beatdown to his current challenger in the main event segment.
A Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Match was there on the show followed by the second semi-final of the ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament to set up the final.
Check out the recap and results from the August 26 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan,
– Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin In the opening contest of Smackdown. Responding to a Clothesline from Corbin, Ricochet landed a superkick on him.
He then climbed to the top rope to successfully connect with a Shooting Star Press for the pin-fall victory. Pat McAfee mocked Corbin from the commentary table after the match.
– Hit Row and Street Profits met backstage for a conversation where Hit Row implied that they want the smoke.
– Karrion Kross sent another message to Drew McIntyre via a promo. It was announced that he will return to in-ring action, next week.
– Natalya & Sonya Deville defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Shotzi & Xia Li to win the Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Match to advance in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semi-final.
This was a surprisingly short match where Brooke floored everyone outside the ring with a suplex to Nikki on the participants. Deville somehow tossed back Nikki to the ring to pin her for the win.
– Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus came face-to-face in the ring. Sheamus said that he’s the real Ring General who had defeated Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Triple H in his career.
Sheamus also claimed to win the Intercontinental Title on September 3rd to be a Grand Slam Champion. Gunther said at Clash at the Castle he’s going to retain. The two superstars’ allies, Ludwig Kaiser and Butch started brawling to end the segment.
YES!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OeQIdtsYEN— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 27, 2022
WHO YOU GOT?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eBzMG18D2j— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 27, 2022
COME AND TAKE IT.@WWERomanReigns | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CGMSzr1sYR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 27, 2022
