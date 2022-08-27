WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: August 26, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

This week’s episode of Smackdown witnessed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion going rogue in order to deliver a brutal beatdown to his current challenger in the main event segment.



A Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Match was there on the show followed by the second semi-final of the ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament to set up the final.



Check out the recap and results from the August 26 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan,



– Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin In the opening contest of Smackdown. Responding to a Clothesline from Corbin, Ricochet landed a superkick on him.



He then climbed to the top rope to successfully connect with a Shooting Star Press for the pin-fall victory. Pat McAfee mocked Corbin from the commentary table after the match.



– Hit Row and Street Profits met backstage for a conversation where Hit Row implied that they want the smoke.



– Karrion Kross sent another message to Drew McIntyre via a promo. It was announced that he will return to in-ring action, next week.



– Natalya & Sonya Deville defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Shotzi & Xia Li to win the Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Match to advance in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semi-final.



This was a surprisingly short match where Brooke floored everyone outside the ring with a suplex to Nikki on the participants. Deville somehow tossed back Nikki to the ring to pin her for the win.



– Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus came face-to-face in the ring. Sheamus said that he’s the real Ring General who had defeated Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Triple H in his career.



Sheamus also claimed to win the Intercontinental Title on September 3rd to be a Grand Slam Champion. Gunther said at Clash at the Castle he’s going to retain. The two superstars’ allies, Ludwig Kaiser and Butch started brawling to end the segment.





– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance to the Finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.Deville got up from the Corkscrew Drop Elbow from Raquel and dropped her with a running knee instead. Raquel kicked out of it and planted her with the Texana Bomb for the pin to win.The Finals of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament will now feature Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on this coming episode of Raw on Monday.– The New Day’s Kofi Kingston came out with an injured Xavier Woods who was sitting in a wheelchair. The Viking Raiders interrupted and intended to attack them when Woods brought out two Kendo Sticks from his wheelchair. He was fine as he and Kingston smacked Viking Raiders with some Kendo Stick shots.– The Maximum Male Models wrote Hit Row Sucks on a party bus that apparently belonged to The Street Profits.– Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of Smackdown. Zayn hit some right hands before McIntyre fired back with a chop. Zayn rolled up McIntyre, but McIntyre kicked out and nailed him with the Claymore Kick, out of nowhere for the pin to win.After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Zayn delivered a 4-on-1 attack on McIntyre.After beating the hell out of McIntyre using steel chairs and steel ring steps, Reigns choked him out with the Guillotine submission. He then set up a chair over McIntyre and sat on it flanked by The Usos and Zayn to end the show.