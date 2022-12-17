WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 16, 2022

Uncle Howdy made a live-in-person appearance on WWE TV to terrorize LA Knight. Additionally, WWE Intercontinental Championship as well as WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were also on the line.

Check out the recap and results from the December 16 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois:



– Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) (c) defeated Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in the opening contest of Smackdown.



When Nox was in control of the match, someone in a hoodie interfered and tried to interfere in the match. IYO took the opportunity to drop Nox and deliver a Moonsault to get the pinfall win.





