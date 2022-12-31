WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 30, 2022

Ronda Rousey defends her title

Also, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. But then a shocking return of The Queen took the title away from The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Check out the recap and results from the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:

– Bray Wyatt kicked off Smackdown and issued an apology to the cameraman that he attacked, last week. LA Knight interrupted and issued a challenge for him for a match at Royal Rumble 2023.



Wyatt accepted his challenge after which Uncle Howdy came out and got in the ring to confront Wyatt and LA. Surprisingly, Howdy attacked Wyatt and took him out with Sister Abigail.

– Solo Sikoa (with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) in the opening contest of Smackdown.

The win came due to interference from The Usos. Sheamus dove off the top rope to take them out but the distraction allowed Sikoa to hit Sheamus with a Uranage onto the apron followed by the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

After the match, Solo and The Usos continued to attack Sheamus which led to Drew McIntyre making his return to make the save. McIntyre levelled Usos with Claymore Kicks before sharing staredown with Sikoa.





– Ronda Rousey (c) (with Shayna Baszler) defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Raquel was on the verge of the win after delivering the corkscrew elbow but Baszler put Rousey's foot on the bottom rope.

Then Raquel and Rousey ascended to the top rope as Rousey locked in the Arm Bar and pulled her down. Raquel had no choice but to tap out since she had an injured left arm.

After the match, Charlotte Flair made her shocking return with a new theme song and gear. Flair was quick to challenge Rousey to a Title match right there and Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s denial.





.@MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! pic.twitter.com/b5KOS0yL9Z — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022

– Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey (c) to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair countered Rousey’s Armbar and got the pin-fall win by grabbing the tights via a roll-up to become a 14-time women’s champion.

– The New Day, Maximum Male Models, Madcap Moss and Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla in a backstage segment for his botched move over the top rope. Top Dolla got angry and pushed Ricochet.



– Braun Strowman confronted Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) in the ring and announced that he will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, two weeks from now.



Using the numbers game, Imperium ganged up on Braun and targeted his arm. But Ricochet came out and chased with a Steel Chair and send the heel trio for a retreat.



– John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) in a tag team match in the main event of Smackdown.





You can't see me x 2#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vCK3b4pnQm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2022

The finish of the match saw Cena hitting Reigns with the Attitude Adjustment. At the same time, Owens hit Zayn with a Stunner to get the pin to win over him. KO and Cena celebrated to end the show.