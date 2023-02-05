WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 3, 2023

New contenders for Smackdown tag team titles were crowned while a new name qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. Besides, Charlotte Flair also put her Smackdown Women’s Title on the line.

Check out the recap and results from the February 3 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina,

– SmackDown kicked off with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa arriving at the building. Kayla Braxton asked them about Jey but Paul didn’t confirm anything about him.

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number-One Contenders Tournament.



Strowman connected with a Monster Bomb on Kaiser and tagged in Ricochet who came off Strowman’s shoulder with Swanton Bomb for the pinfall win.





The Usos (c) vs. Strowman and Ricochet for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was made official for next Friday’s episode.

– In a pre-taped promotional for the upcoming NASCAR show, it was shown that Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio in a car race.

– Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya Deville to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship. Deville went for a Sunset Flip, but Flair reversed it into the Figure Eight Lock to get a submission win.

– In a backstage segment, Roman Reigns asked Jimmy Uso about Jey Uso’s whereabouts but Jimmy had no clue. Reigns mentioned how Jey’s actions were disrespectful and then ordered Jimmy and Solo to find Jey.– The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) in a tag team match. Butch missed a Hurricunrana attempt as The Vikings planted him with The Ragnarok, right away for the pin to win.

After the match, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus attacked Erik and Ivar to seek redemption from last week.





– Bray Wyatt was sitting in his rocking chair backstage when Uncle Howdy came to meet him.

– Natalya defeated Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Nattie came out of the Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch and sent her to the outside area. She quickly applied The Sharpshooter on Vega, forcing her to tap out to the submission.

– In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa informed Roman that they couldn’t find Jey. Roman then said they needed to be stronger than ever.

– Roman Reigns came out to the ring in the main event segment of Smackdown as chants for Sami Zayn broke out among the fans. Eventually, Sami attacked him from behind to ensue a brawl.





Sami speared Reigns and demanded a shot at the undisputed title. Solo and Jimmy arrived to deliver a beatdown on Sami. Roman recovered and noted that he will give a title shot to Sami at Elimination Chamber to end the show.