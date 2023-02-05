WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: February 3, 2023

The post-Royal Rumble episode of Smackdown witnessed The Bloodline continue delivering justice to Sami Zayn for imploding the faction, last weekend.
New contenders for Smackdown tag team titles were crowned while a new name qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. Besides, Charlotte Flair also put her Smackdown Women’s Title on the line.
Check out the recap and results from the February 3 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina,
– SmackDown kicked off with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa arriving at the building. Kayla Braxton asked them about Jey but Paul didn’t confirm anything about him.
–
Braun
Strowman
and
Ricochet
defeated
Imperium
(Ludwig
Kaiser
&
Giovanni
Vinci)
to
win
the
SmackDown
Tag
Team
Championship
Number-One
Contenders
Tournament.
Strowman connected with a Monster Bomb on Kaiser and tagged in Ricochet who came off Strowman’s shoulder with Swanton Bomb for the pinfall win.
Braun and Ricochet have done it and get their shot next week! 👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HMxOKOuDyw— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2023
The Usos (c) vs. Strowman and Ricochet for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was made official for next Friday’s episode.
– In a pre-taped promotional for the upcoming NASCAR show, it was shown that Rey Mysterio beat Dominik Mysterio in a car race.
– Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya Deville to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship. Deville went for a Sunset Flip, but Flair reversed it into the Figure Eight Lock to get a submission win.
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@MsCharlotteWWE remains the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion! 🏆 👑#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GemnL7DpBr— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2023
After
the
match,
Drew
McIntyre
and
Sheamus
attacked
Erik
and
Ivar
to
seek
redemption
from
last
week.
It was bound to kick off!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RVVeMgtSUm— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2023
– Bray Wyatt was sitting in his rocking chair backstage when Uncle Howdy came to meet him.
– Natalya defeated Zelina Vega, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.
Nattie came out of the Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch and sent her to the outside area. She quickly applied The Sharpshooter on Vega, forcing her to tap out to the submission.
– In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa informed Roman that they couldn’t find Jey. Roman then said they needed to be stronger than ever.
–
Roman
Reigns
came
out
to
the
ring
in
the
main
event
segment
of
Smackdown
as
chants
for
Sami
Zayn
broke
out
among
the
fans.
Eventually,
Sami
attacked
him
from
behind
to
ensue
a
brawl.
Sami Zayn just SPEARED Roman Reigns! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MJI4rclwt7— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2023