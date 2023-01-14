WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 13, 2023

Big news was given regarding the future of the Tag Team Championships in the wake of which, a new tournament was also announced. Plus, GUNTHER put his IC Title on the line against Braun Strowman.

Check out the recap and results from the January 13 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin,

– GUNTHER (c) defeated Braun Strowman to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the opening contest of Smackdown. Strowman kicked out of a splash off the top rope.

GUNTHER went back to the top rope but Strowman met him there. The champion eventually shoved the challenger off there and hit a powerbomb on him to get the pin to win.





𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@Gunther_AUT’s incredible run as WWE Intercontinental Champion continues! 🏆#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8vRwIhdJEn — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 14, 2023

– Rey Mysterio appeared in the ring to declare his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and vowed to win it for a second time.

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) interrupted and asked Rey if he hates his son Dominik or himself for not raising him, correctly. The two got into a brawl where Scarlett tripped Rey, allowing Kross to pass him out with the Kross Jacket submission.

– Tegan Nox defeated Xia Li in the next match. Li delivered a suplex and a spinning heel kick but Nox fired back with the Shiniest Wizard for the pin to win.

– WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that there will be a Tournament from next week onwards where the winners will face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

It was also announced that Judgment Day is the current number-one contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles following their win on Raw. With the announcement, it was also confirmed that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are being split.

– Bray Wyatt cut a promo on the Pitch Black Match scheduled for Royal Rumble.

– GUNTHER declared his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match in a backstage promo.

– Raquel Rodriguez defeated Liv Morgan in a match after the two had a backstage confrontation. Morgan went for a crossbody but Rodriguez caught her with a chokeslam and then followed it up with the Texana Bomb for the pin to win.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– Sonya Deville attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair backstage to create a brawl. Deville tried to hurt Flair on multiple occasions but Flair managed to counter each time.– Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn (with The Usos and Solo Sikoa) via DQ after The Usos attacked Owens. Zayn was in control of the match when The Bloodline members entered the ring and pounced on Owens to cause the disqualification.Owens tried to fight them off, but the numbers game was too much. After planting Owens with a Samoan Spike, Sikoa put Owens through the announce table with a Frogsplash off the barricade. The Bloodline stood tall to end the show.