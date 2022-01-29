WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 28, 2022

Bengaluru,
Jan.
29:
This
week’s
Smackdown
was
the
final
stop
before
Royal
Rumble
2022
where
The
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
had
some
heated
arguments
with
his
current
challenger.
A former Women’s Champion made her return to the show to declare her Rumble entry to make things interesting. WWE Official Sonya Deville returned to action to get upstaged by Naomi.
Also, Raw Superstar Big E was in attendance for a tag team match of the show that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.
Check out the recap and results from the January 28 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair kicked things off by saying that she will win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 Match, on Saturday night.
Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Natalya, and Shotzi came out and claimed that they will win the melee but Charlotte doubted their capability.
Sasha Banks returned in a surprising capacity in a big pop from the audience. She declared herself for the Women’s Rumble match.
A brawl broke out among all women. Naomi took out Aliyah to leave Flair and Banks in the ring. Banks stood tall by dumping Flair over the top rope.
THE BOSS IS BACK!!!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kCY08BH8mZ— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
Vindication for @NaomiWWE!#SmackDown @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/pQy1Y8IHiz— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
.@SonyaDevilleWWE has put herself in tomorrow night's 30-Woman #RoyalRumble Match! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/p4qwlC47Xa— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
.@WWEBigE is back on the blue brand!#SmackDown @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/CRJsCdo5nd— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
"What about the time I took a steel chair to your back and changed the game forever?"#SmackDown @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/mfzPNHL58Y— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
