WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 1, 2022

Bengaluru, July 2: Last-minute builds around Money in the Bank 2022 PLE remained the full focus of this week’s SmackDown.
The sixth and final participant of the Men’s MITB Ladder Match was decided in the main event match.
A battle royal took place featuring the confirmed male participants as well as the aspirants looking to secure a place in the ladder match. Also, the women’s division participants competed in a six-woman tag team match.
Check out the recap and results from the July 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Confirmed Money in the Bank participants like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, and Omos were in the ring to kick off things on SmackDown as they cut promos on winning the ladder match.
Some of the Raw and SmackDown roster members then came out and filed complaints about not getting an opportunity for the MITB Ladder Match. This led to an impromptu matchup set by WWE Official Adam Pearce.
- A battle royal featuring Happy Corbin, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ezekiel, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Madcap Moss, and Sheamus was the opening contest.
McIntyre and Sheamus hammered away at each other when Happy Corbin sneaked up into the ring and dumped them both over the top rope to the floor to win the match.
