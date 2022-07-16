WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 15, 2022

Bengaluru,
July
16:
A
big
reveal
about
SummerSlam
was
the
highlight
of
this
week's
Smackdown
as
a
WWE
Legend's
return
in
a
special
role
was
confirmed
during
the
main
event
segment.
A huge Championship Contender’s Match was on the card to alter a title match equation at SummerSlam. Also, Mr. Money In The Bank Theory was in attendance at the show that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the recap and results from the July 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
– SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole interviewing Pat McAfee who was seemingly happy with Happy Corbin accepting a match against him at SummerSlam.
Corbin interrupted and said that he is a fighter while Pat just punts footballs. He also advised Pat to stay in his lane behind the Commentary Table if not he's interested to hurt himself, further.
– In the opening match, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya in a Championship Contender’s bout. Natalya applied an ankle lock but Morgan escaped and sent her into the middle turnbuckle before following up with The Oblivion for the pin to win.
The #SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce picks up the win! pic.twitter.com/pguRxoXQ3y— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022
"Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vpu1GedGgM— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022
Welcome to Claymore Country, @RidgeWWE!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iWF3XOWSyz— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022
Was Jimmy @WWEUsos' shoulder up?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UMG1t2F5cC— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022
.@RealJeffJarrett will be the Special Guest Referee at #SummerSlam!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/74f6MAvz9n— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022
