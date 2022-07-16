WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 15, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 16: A big reveal about SummerSlam was the highlight of this week's Smackdown as a WWE Legend's return in a special role was confirmed during the main event segment.



A huge Championship Contender’s Match was on the card to alter a title match equation at SummerSlam. Also, Mr. Money In The Bank Theory was in attendance at the show that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap and results from the July 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown:



– SmackDown kicked off with Michael Cole interviewing Pat McAfee who was seemingly happy with Happy Corbin accepting a match against him at SummerSlam.



Corbin interrupted and said that he is a fighter while Pat just punts footballs. He also advised Pat to stay in his lane behind the Commentary Table if not he's interested to hurt himself, further.



– In the opening match, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defeated Natalya in a Championship Contender’s bout. Natalya applied an ankle lock but Morgan escaped and sent her into the middle turnbuckle before following up with The Oblivion for the pin to win.





"Maybe I'll need a special counsel of my own when I hire you." - @_Theory1 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vpu1GedGgM — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022

– Paul Heyman told Mr. Money In The Bank Theory that he shouldn’t cash in his contract at SummerSlam on Roman Reigns but rather work with him for a scheduled time to cash in at a big event in a big match. Theory said he will cash in at SummerSlam and then maybe appoint Heyman as his Special Counsel of his own.– The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were dressed as The Viking Raiders as they named themselves, The New Raid. The original Raiders came out and confronted them. A brawl broke out where The New Day got Jinder Mahal and Shanky as back-up. The babyfaces were able to fend off the Raiders from the ring in the end.– A rematch between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser was announced for next week. Intercontinental Champion Gunther reminded Ludwig that he will have to suffer the consequences if he loses again. Gunther gave a chop to his chest of Ludwig as a warning.– Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah was scheduled as a consequence after Evans attacked Aliyah, last week. The match never took place as Lacey wasn’t happy with the fans booing her during the entrance. She opted to head to the backstage area instead of going into the ring for the match.– Drew McIntyre defeated Ridge Holland for a WWE Undisputed Championship match opportunity at Clash of the Castle. With Sheamus and Butch watching from ringside, McIntyre hit Holland with a White Noise and followed up with the Claymore Kick for the pin-fall win.– The sister of Max Dupri, Maxxine Dupri of the Maximum Male Models was advertised to appear, next week.– Madcap Moss defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Theory via DQ. Moss knocked Theory over the tip rope who went to the timekeeper's area and hit Moss with the MITB briefcase to cause the disqualification.– Brock Lesnar was announced to appear on next week’s SmackDown.– Angelo Dawkins (with Montez Ford) defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) in the main event of SmackDown. Dawkins hit a powerbomb and pinned Jey. But the pin-fall count was controversial as Jey's shoulder was up during the count.After the match, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and revealed that WWF Legend Jeff Jarrett will be the Special Guest Referee for the Tag Team Title match between The Usos and Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022. The two teams entered a brawl after the announcement and continued fighting as SmackDown went off the air.