WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: July 30, 2021

Also, a surprise return happened on the night, which possibly set up the lineup for the next SmackDown Women’s Title match, while the rivalry between Edge and Seth Rollins continued on the show that took place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Check out the recap, and results from the July 30 episode of SmackDown:

– SmackDown kicked off with John Cena who addressed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns rejecting his SummerSlam challenge, last week. In a fired-up promo, Cena stated that he didn’t have to change, unlike Roman who has to change every 2 years because everyone stops caring about him. Cena said guys like him, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or The Rock didn’t need to change as that's who they are in real life.

Baron Corbin interrupted the promo, revealing his wife left him because he couldn’t perform in the bedroom, and took their kids with her. Corbin asked for monetary help from Cena who gave him some.

But Corbin wasn’t happy as he wanted more. Corbin insulted Cena by mentioning him as a Hollywood Sell Out. Cena ended the segment by delivering an Attitude Adjustment, free of charge to Corbin.

– Rey Mysterio defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in the opening contest of the night. Jimmy countered a 619 attempt and lifted up Rey for a Samoan Drop but Rey reversed it for a Crucifix pin to win. Dominik then put his feet on Rey’s back to reinforce the pin, just like the Usos did for the past couple of weeks.

– Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca Belair in the ring as they talked about how the SmackDown Women’s Champion is holding the belt for over 100 days. Carmella interrupted as she wanted another shot at the title. Zelina Vega also interrupted and told Carmella that she would be a three-time loser before proceeding to make her own claims to get a title match opportunity.

Carmella and Zelina Vega eventually double-teamed to attack Bianca in the ring when the music hit and out came Sasha Banks to a huge pop. Banks made the two heels retreat to the floor as she celebrated with Belair in the ring.

Later in a backstage segment, Sonya Deville revealed that the main event will be a tag team match – Carmella and Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

– Reginald (c) defeated Chad Gable via DQ to retain his 24/7 Title. Reggie landed on his feet from a Super German Suplex attempt by Gable and flipped onto him with a senton for the pin. Otis then attacked Reginald to cause the disqualification.

– Roman Reigns and Finn Balor had a Contract Signing segment for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2021. Roman signed it, first and told Finn that if he signs the contract he’s going to smash him and send him back to NXT.

Baron Corbin entered the ring, out of nowhere, attacked Finn, and sent him outside the ring. Corbin was about to put his name on the contract when John Cena ran out and attacked Corbin.

He then proceeded to sign the contract. Following the segment, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville confirmed that it will now be Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

– Money In The Bank 2021 ladder match winner Big E, Cesaro, and King Nakamura defeated Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a six-man tag team action.

Cesaro leveled Azeez with a big running uppercut but Ziggler superkick-ed Cesaro at ringside. Crews missed a moonsault from the top onto Nakamura who ran through with a Kinshasa to Crews for the pin to win.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge came out to a big pop but he was attacked by Seth Rollins while making the entrance. Rollins then cut a short promo saying if he can’t be the Universal Champion, then neither can Edge.

– Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Carmella and Zelina Vega in the final match of the night. The finishing sequence saw Vega attacks Belair but Belair fought her to the floor.

Banks countered a Facebuster by Carmella inside the ring. As they tangled, Banks caught Mella with the Backstabber, and then applied the Bank Statement for the submission win.

After the match, Sasha Banks turned heel on Bianca with a brutal assault as the audience showered her with boos. She raised the SmackDown Women’s Title in the air as the boos got louder. Banks reapplied the Banks Statement submission on Belair as the referee tried to break the hold as SmackDown faded to black.