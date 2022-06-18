WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: June 17, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Kolkata, June 18: WWE Universe was treated to the return of The Beast Incarnate in his hometown on this special episode of Smackdown which saw a rare unified world championship defense in the main event.



Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend his title only to run into his long-term rival. Three more names for Money in the Bank 2022 were announced while WWE owner Vince McMahon was also in attendance at the show.



Check out the recap and results from the June 17 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



– SmackDown kicked off with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon (Due to a hush-money investigation, McMahon stepped down from his WWE CEO position) coming out to a huge pop.



Vince simply talked about the “Then, Now, Forever” tagline in WWE’s TV intro but he reminded the “together” phrase is the most important one before welcoming everyone to Smackdown on FOX.





– Riddle then came out for a promo segment and showed footage of his rivalry with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who he will face for the title in the main eventRiddle then confirmed that Randy Orton will undergo a big surgery due to a back injury and he will be out of action for a long time.– The Street Profits appeared in a backstage promo and cut a promo about challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Money In The Bank 2022.– Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh Match in the opening contest. Moss put Corbin through the announce table and hit two back-to-back Punchline Neckbreaker maneuvers to get the pin-fall win.After the match, Corbin took a mic and alleged commentator Pat McAfee for going bad-mouth about him, like calling him names like “Bum A** Corbin”. Corbin then threatened to beat up McAfee before leaving.– Natalya featured in a backstage interview and stated that she would defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. On her way to the win, she’d become the first person in WWE history to make Ronda tap out with the Sharpshooter.– The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in a tag team match. Shanky could not resist the tune of a trombone played by Woods and started to dance.Mahal tagged in and scolded Shanky. Then Mahal turned right into a Trouble in Paradise from Kingston to suffer the pin-fall loss.– WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that WWE management has decided to put both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the Men’s Money in the Bank 2022 Ladder Match after their bout ended in a double-DQ, last week.After the announcement, Both men brawled around the ring as Drew stood tall in the end by taking out Sheamus with a Claymore Kick.– The Viking Raiders were announced to make their return on next week’s SmackDown.– Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Rodriguez backed her opponent into the corner to break the Kirifuda Clutch hold and quickly powered her up with the one-armed powerbomb for the pin to win.– Max Dupri wasn’t happy about how the lights provided in the ring for him for his first client revelation into Maximum Male Models, so he filed a complaint about it to Adam Pearce. The client's name was never revealed.– In a backstage interview, Ludwig Kaiser said no American will ever become Intercontinental Champion again because Gunther is in possession of the title. Ricochet vs. Gunther in a rematch was announced for next week’s Smackdown.– Roman Reigns (c) defeated Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Smackdown. Reigns kicked out of an RKO finisher as Riddle went for a springboard finisher only to receive a mid-air spear to suffer the pin-fall loss.After the match, Reigns cut a promo about how there’s no one left on the roster to challenge him. The Bloodline was about to leave when the music hit and came out Brock Lesnar in a huge hometown pop!Brock Lesnar offered a handshake but Reigns wasn’t positive about shaking his hands. In response, Lesnar hit Reigns with an F5! The Usos came out to rescue but Lesnar also laid them out with F5s to send Smackdown off the air.