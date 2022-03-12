WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 11, 2022

A top superstar got injured in his scheduled match while an NXT Superstar made his debut on the main roster. Plus, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was present on the show that took place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.



Check out the recap and results from the March 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:



– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off SmackDown and he was angry about the beatdown received from the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Madison Square Garden live event, this past weekend.



Lesnar called out Reigns, but Paul Heyman came out, instead. Heyman informed how Roman wasn’t there on the show. Lesnar proceeded to chase Heyman to the backstage area.



A number of security guards tried to stop Lesnar and in the process, he got taken out. Heyman ultimately managed to escape the venue in a car.





– In a backstage interview, Sheamus and Ridge Holland bragged about destroying The New Day’s ATV truck, last week. Sheamus also introduced his new protégé – NXT Superstar Pete Dunne whose new name is Butch for the main roster stint.– Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated The New Day with some help from Butch. Butch got on the apron to distract Kofi as Sheamus nailed the Brogue Kick on Kofi for the pin to win.

During the match, Holland accidentally threw E on his head on the floor which led to a neck injury to E. Also, after the match, Butch attacked Kofi with some right-hand shots.



– Drew McIntyre was scheduled to team up with The Viking Raiders to take on Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Jinder Mahal in a six-man tag team match, but the heels attacked Viking Raiders at the backstage area.



The heels then also tried to take out Drew in the ring. Corbin was looking to hit the Claymore Kick but Drew fought off the heels.

He launched Moss and Jinder out of the ring and then hit Shanky with a big Michinoku Driver. Corbin escaped from the ring.





– Ronda Rousey came out and addressed SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by calling her a one-trick pony. Charlotte came out and gave props to Ronda for being a great fighter, but WWE is a different league.Ronda ended the promo as she intends to pay tribute to Kurt Angle by using the Ankle Lock against Flair at WrestleMania 38 to defeat her and win the title.– Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a tag team match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega watching from ringside.Natalya took advantage of the outside distraction and levelled Banks with a big clothesline. The ringside distractions continued as Banks pinned Natalya out of nowhere.– Rick Boogs defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso). Shinsuke Nakamura got involved in a physical confrontation with Jimmy at ringside, allowing Boogs to connect with the big Boogs Cruise powerslam for the pin to win. Boogs and Nakamura will now face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38.– Austin Theory came out and slapped Pat McAfee for a second week in a row. McAfee jumped out of his chair and absolutely destroyed Theory at ringside. Security officials came out and stopped McAfee from attacking Theory.– Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Smackdown. Ricochet dodged the Helluva Kick by connecting with a Recoil. Ricochet dragged Sami to the corner and went back to the top to connect with 630-Senton for the pin to win.– Soon after the match, the camera cut to backstage where Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair were seen brawling in a parking lot.Flair slammed Rousey onto the hood of the car with a big throw and also punched a couple of officials. Flair locked in a Crossface on Rousey to keep her grounded. Flair continued yelling at the WWE Officials as the show went off the air.