WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 11, 2022

Bengaluru, March 12: The ongoing rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair escalated during this week’s episode of Smackdown. The main event of the night featured in an Intercontinental Championship rematch from last week.
A top superstar got injured in his scheduled match while an NXT Superstar made his debut on the main roster. Plus, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was present on the show that took place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Check out the recap and results from the March 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off SmackDown and he was angry about the beatdown received from the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Madison Square Garden live event, this past weekend.
Lesnar called out Reigns, but Paul Heyman came out, instead. Heyman informed how Roman wasn’t there on the show. Lesnar proceeded to chase Heyman to the backstage area.
A number of security guards tried to stop Lesnar and in the process, he got taken out. Heyman ultimately managed to escape the venue in a car.
During the match, Holland accidentally threw E on his head on the floor which led to a neck injury to E. Also, after the match, Butch attacked Kofi with some right-hand shots.
– Drew McIntyre was scheduled to team up with The Viking Raiders to take on Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Jinder Mahal in a six-man tag team match, but the heels attacked Viking Raiders at the backstage area.
The heels then also tried to take out Drew in the ring. Corbin was looking to hit the Claymore Kick but Drew fought off the heels.
He launched Moss and Jinder out of the ring and then hit Shanky with a big Michinoku Driver. Corbin escaped from the ring.
