WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 4, 2022

Bengaluru, March 5: This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown had a title match set on the card where we received a new babyface champion on the mid-card scene.
Roman Reigns was there on the show to cut a furious promo on Brock Lesnar while his Bloodline partners, The Usos had successful tag team title retention.
Also, Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut on this week’s Smackdown that took place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Check out the recap and results from the March 4 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX,
– Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn (c) to win the Intercontinental Championship in the opening match of SmackDown. Johnny Knoxville came out and distracted Zayn when he was dominating the match, allowing Ricochet to spike Zayn into the mat with the modified hurricanrana, for the pin to win.
We've got a new Intercontinental Champion!!!!#SmackDown #ICTitle @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/mcUUqfhsoE— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
.@NaomiWWE drops @CarmellaWWE on #SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/vJ3zAPx1Zo— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns will stop at nothing to make @BrockLesnar acknowledge him in the Biggest #WrestleMania Match of All-Time! @HeymanHustle #SmackDown #UniversalTitle #WWETitle pic.twitter.com/OmXbYgtxXQ— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
.@RondaRousey taps @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/NQ8UtZp0Fh— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
She's got more than an armbar, @MsCharlotteWWE! #SmackDown @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/7OhDnnnN5y— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.