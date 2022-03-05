WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: March 4, 2022

Check out the recap and results from the March 4 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX,



– Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn (c) to win the Intercontinental Championship in the opening match of SmackDown. Johnny Knoxville came out and distracted Zayn when he was dominating the match, allowing Ricochet to spike Zayn into the mat with the modified hurricanrana, for the pin to win.





– After this title change, Zayn challenged Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania 38. Johnny Knoxville accepted Zayn’s challenge in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton to make the match, official.– Raw Superstar Austin Theory came out to loud boos as he revealed that he’d be Pat McAfee’s opponent at WrestleMania 38. Theory also slapped him which made McAfee upset. McAfee claimed that Michael Cole knew about this but Cole denied any sort of allegations.– Naomi (with Sasha Banks) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella (With Queen Zelina Vega) in a singles contest.Vega got on the apron to interfere but Banks hit a Meteora on her into the steel ring steps. Naomi dropped Carmella with the split-legged moonsault for the pin to win.– Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal (with Shanky) in the next match. Before the match, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss made jokes about Drew in a backstage segment.Drew leveled Mahal with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt and nailed him with the Claymore Kick for a dominant win. After the match, Drew sent a warning to Corbin to scare him.– Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were making their entrance on Smackdown but SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked them to make way for the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.Roman reminded that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title at Madison Square Garden tomorrow night. Reigns said that a lot of people don’t want Lesnar with the WWE Title, but he wants Lesnar with the title at Wrestlemania so that The Beast can personally hand him the title at WrestleMania.“I’m like Babe Ruth around here. I can take my shots and deliver every time.”“At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will acknowledge me.”– The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Jey distracted the referee, allowing Jimmy to superkick Erik. Jimmy tagged to enter the match and superkick-ed Erik, again. Jimmy and Jey then delivered the 1D (fka 3D) for the pin to win.– Sheamus and Ridge Holland attacked The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E and stole their ATV four-wheeler, rode away with Holland on the back, and then destroyed it, backstage.– Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville in the main event of the night with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair standing at ringside.After slamming Deville three times with her arm, Rousey scooped Deville to her shoulders and dropped her with Piper’s Pit finisher. Rousey then got the easy win via her pendant armbar submission move.After the match, Rousey put Charlotte in the Ankle Lock submission and made her tap out. Rousey’s music started backing up as Flair sold the hurt ankle at ringside to send the show off-air.