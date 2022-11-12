WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 11, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

This week’s Smackdown started the builds for the first-ever Survivor Series WarGames Match from the Men’s Division featuring the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.



Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey received her next challenger via a Six-Pack Challenge on a night where another former female WWE Superstar made her return to the company.



Plus, the two most veteran tag teams from the WWE locker room – The New Day and The Usos battled it out over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a high-stakes situation.



Check out the recap and results from the November 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana,



– The Usos (c) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the opening match of Smackdown.



After a wild brawl, Jimmy and Jey downed Woods with a dual Superkick after which Kingston ascended to the top rope for a flying move.



Usos caught him with a mid-air 1-D to get the pin-fall win and become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time.





🏆 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗗 🏆@WWEUsos are still the unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions! ☝️



History Made! 👏 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6lmyxToJLq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022

Sarah Logan is with the Viking Raiders! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0EwtGkRoSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022

Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

Don't Miss

– The SmackDown World Cup participants were announced as given below:Jinder MahalSami ZaynButchSantos EscobarMustafa AliShinsuke NakamuraRicochetBraun Strowman– Escobar (with the rest of Legado del Fantasma members) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the next round of the World Cup.Nakamura was busy taking out the LDF members outside the ring which allowed Escobar to recuperate in the ring and connect with the Phantom Driver on Nakamura for the pin to win.– LA Knight was upset for not being a part of the World Cup Tournament. Bray Wyatt interrupted his promo and lectured about getting respect. LA told Bray to mind his own business and in reply, Bray headbutt-ed him.– Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the Number-One Contender.Morgan took out Deville and Raquel with a suicide dive outside the ring. Inside the ring, Shotzi planted Evans with the Never Wake Up finisher to get the pin to win.After the match, Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was announced at Survivor Series 2022.– Heading backstage, Shotzi was congratulated by Emma who was apparently looking for her crush, Madcap Moss. Suddenly, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi. Baszler choked out Shotzi with the Kirifuda Clutch, backstage.– Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal to advance to the next round of the Smackdown World Cup. After a pair of shoulder tackles and a splash in the corner, Strowman delivered the Monster Bomb for the pin to win.– Zelina Vega and B-Fab were scheduled to compete in a tag team match, but The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan came out of nowhere.Logan made her return to WWE with a new 'Valhalla’ look as she targeted Vega and B-Fab. Vikings also beat down Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma to end the segment.– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with The Bloodline in the Smackdown main event segment. Butch and Ridge Holland interrupted alongside their leader Sheamus, returning from injury.Sheamus claimed the end of The Bloodline begins right there to cause a massive brawl. Drew McIntyre came out and joined forces with The Brawling Brutes to fight The Bloodline. The two sides continued to brawl as the show went off the air.