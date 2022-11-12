WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 11, 2022

This
week’s
Smackdown
started
the
builds
for
the
first-ever
Survivor
Series
WarGames
Match
from
the
Men’s
Division
featuring
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns.
Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey received her next challenger via a Six-Pack Challenge on a night where another former female WWE Superstar made her return to the company.
Plus, the two most veteran tag teams from the WWE locker room – The New Day and The Usos battled it out over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a high-stakes situation.
Check out the recap and results from the November 11 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana,
– The Usos (c) defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the opening match of Smackdown.
After a wild brawl, Jimmy and Jey downed Woods with a dual Superkick after which Kingston ascended to the top rope for a flying move.
Usos caught him with a mid-air 1-D to get the pin-fall win and become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all time.
🏆 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗗 🏆@WWEUsos are still the unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions! ☝️
History Made! 👏 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6lmyxToJLq— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022
Get in! @ShotziWWE is the new No. 1 contender! 💚#SmackDown #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/owCwKkv2KZ— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022
Sarah Logan is with the Viking Raiders! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0EwtGkRoSl— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022
Oh, it's a full blown.... WAR! 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nKuifh8GDi— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022
