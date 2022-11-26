WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 25, 2022

Two
Smackdown
World
Cup
semifinal
matches
took
place
to
determine
the
two
finalists
of
the
tournament.
Ronda
Rousey
was
in
a
tag
team
action
while
her
potential
Wrestlemania
39
opponent
made
a
grand
return
to
WWE
TV.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
November
25
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
aired
from
the
Amica
Mutual
Pavilion
(fka
Dunkin’
Donuts
Center)
in
Providence,
Rhode
Island,
–
Team
DAMAGE
CTRL
was
in
the
ring
to
open
things
on
Smackdown.
Bayley
called
out
Bianca
Belair
as
RAW
Women’s
Champion
came
out
with
her
team
and
introduced
the
fifth
member
of
her
team
–
Becky
Lynch.
THE
MAN
returned
from
an
injury
and
she
went
right
after
her
attacker
Bayley.
A
huge
brawl
broke
out
between
Team
Bianca
and
Team
Bayley
as
the
later
team
retreated
from
the
ring.
–
Santos
Escobar
(with
Legado
del
Fantasma
members)
defeated
Butch
to
advance
to
the
Finals
of
the
Smackdown
World
Cup
tournament.
A
brawl
broke
out
between
all
the
Men's
WarGames
match
competitors,
backstage.
Zelina
Vega
distracted
the
referee
as
Fantasma
members
beat
down
Butch
in
the
ring.
Escobar
capitalized
on
the
situation
by
delivering
a
Phantom
Driver
on
Butch
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Bray
Wyatt
came
to
the
ring
and
claimed
that
everyone
wants
to
see
The
Fiend
version
of
him.
She
also
stated
that
he
had
nothing
to
do
with
the
attack
on
LA
Knight
last
week.
Uncle
Howdy
interrupted
on
the
titantron
and
mentioned
that
he
was
lying.
Backstage,
LA
Knight
was
spotted
in
a
sling
and
he
didn’t
believe
a
word
that
Wyatt
was
telling.
After
some
time,
Knight
was
again
shown
laid
out
backstage
due
to
another
mysterious
attack.
–
The
Viking
Raiders
(with
Valhalla
fka
Sarah
Logan)
defeated
Hit
Row
(Ashante
Adonis
and
Top
Dolla
with
B-Fab)
in
a
tag
team
match.
After
leveling
Dolla,
The
Vikings
hit
the
Ragnarok
finisher
on
Adonis
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Ricochet
defeated
Braun
Strowman
to
advance
to
the
final
of
Smackdown
World
Cup
after
a
distraction
from
Imperium.
Giovanni
Vinci
and
Ludwig
Kaiser
were
circling
around
the
ring,
trying
to
distract
Strowman.
Ricochet
took
the
opportunity
and
rolled
up
Strowman
for
the
pin-fall
win.
Intercontinental
Champion
GUNTHER
alongside
Kaiser
and
Vinci
attacked
Strowman
after
the
match.
Ricochet
tried
to
help,
but
he
was
taken
out.
Strowman
was
eventually
able
to
fight
off
the
heels.
–
Kevin
Owens
met
Sami
Zayn,
backstage
outside
The
Bloodline’s
locker
room.
Owens
advised
Zayn
to
turn
on
Roman
Reigns
before
the
heel
faction
turns
on
him.
Jey
Uso
heard
this
from
behind
the
door.
Jey
asked
Zayn
about
any
conversation
but
Zayn
lied
to
him
that
he
didn’t
talk
to
anyone
after
arriving
at
the
arena.
–
In
a
backstage
segment,
Shayna
Baszler
and
Ronda
Rousey
hurt
Raquel
Rodriguez’s
arm
with
a
sneak
attack.
–
Smackdown
Women’s
Champion
Ronda
Rousey
and
Shayna
Baszler
then
defeated
the
team
of
Raquel
Rodriguez
and
Shotzi
in
a
tag
team
match.
Rousey
targeted
Raquel’s
injured
arm
and
tapped
her
out,
easily
with
the
arm-bar
submission.
–
In
a
backstage
interview,
Shotzi
informed
that
Raquel’s
arm
is
broken
and
her
elbow
has
been
dislocated
due
to
the
earlier
attack
by
Rousey
and
Baszler.
–
Sheamus
and
Drew
McIntyre
defeated
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos
in
the
main
event
of
Smackdown
to
gain
the
advantage
in
the
WarGames
match.
Sami
Zayn
tried
to
interfere
in
the
match,
but
the
referee
caught
him.
Kevin
Owens
then
hit
Jey
Uso
with
a
Stunner
while
the
referee
wasn’t
watching.
Sheamus
then
nailed
a
Brogue
Kick
on
Jey
to
pick
up
the
pin
to
win.
The
Brawling
Brutes,
McIntyre,
and
Owens
stood
tall
in
the
ring
to
end
the
show.
