WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 25, 2022

Two Smackdown World Cup semifinal matches took place to determine the two finalists of the tournament. Ronda Rousey was in a tag team action while her potential Wrestlemania 39 opponent made a grand return to WWE TV.



Check out the recap and results from the November 25 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired from the Amica Mutual Pavilion (fka Dunkin’ Donuts Center) in Providence, Rhode Island,



– Team DAMAGE CTRL was in the ring to open things on Smackdown. Bayley called out Bianca Belair as RAW Women’s Champion came out with her team and introduced the fifth member of her team – Becky Lynch.



THE MAN returned from an injury and she went right after her attacker Bayley. A huge brawl broke out between Team Bianca and Team Bayley as the later team retreated from the ring.





– Santos Escobar (with Legado del Fantasma members) defeated Butch to advance to the Finals of the Smackdown World Cup tournament. A brawl broke out between all the Men's WarGames match competitors, backstage.Zelina Vega distracted the referee as Fantasma members beat down Butch in the ring. Escobar capitalized on the situation by delivering a Phantom Driver on Butch for the pin to win.– Bray Wyatt came to the ring and claimed that everyone wants to see The Fiend version of him. She also stated that he had nothing to do with the attack on LA Knight last week. Uncle Howdy interrupted on the titantron and mentioned that he was lying.Backstage, LA Knight was spotted in a sling and he didn’t believe a word that Wyatt was telling. After some time, Knight was again shown laid out backstage due to another mysterious attack.– The Viking Raiders (with Valhalla fka Sarah Logan) defeated Hit Row (Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla with B-Fab) in a tag team match. After leveling Dolla, The Vikings hit the Ragnarok finisher on Adonis for the pin to win.– Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman to advance to the final of Smackdown World Cup after a distraction from Imperium.Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser were circling around the ring, trying to distract Strowman. Ricochet took the opportunity and rolled up Strowman for the pin-fall win.Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER alongside Kaiser and Vinci attacked Strowman after the match. Ricochet tried to help, but he was taken out. Strowman was eventually able to fight off the heels.– Kevin Owens met Sami Zayn, backstage outside The Bloodline’s locker room. Owens advised Zayn to turn on Roman Reigns before the heel faction turns on him.Jey Uso heard this from behind the door. Jey asked Zayn about any conversation but Zayn lied to him that he didn’t talk to anyone after arriving at the arena.– In a backstage segment, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez’s arm with a sneak attack.– Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler then defeated the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a tag team match. Rousey targeted Raquel’s injured arm and tapped her out, easily with the arm-bar submission.– In a backstage interview, Shotzi informed that Raquel’s arm is broken and her elbow has been dislocated due to the earlier attack by Rousey and Baszler.– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event of Smackdown to gain the advantage in the WarGames match.Sami Zayn tried to interfere in the match, but the referee caught him. Kevin Owens then hit Jey Uso with a Stunner while the referee wasn’t watching.Sheamus then nailed a Brogue Kick on Jey to pick up the pin to win. The Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and Owens stood tall in the ring to end the show.