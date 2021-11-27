English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 26, 2021

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 27: This week marked the post-Survivor Series 2021 edition of Smackdown where a Black Friday Battle Royal served as the main event to crown the next challenger for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A new rivalry started for the Smackdown Women’s Champion while Sasha Banks also featured in a tag team action. Plus, a former NXT Champion made his in-ring debut on the show that took place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Check out the recap and results from the November 26 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

– An in-ring segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton kicked things off where the latter mentioned Brock Lesnar’s suspension no more being indefinite.

Reigns said Lesnar is the biggest loser around here. He also reminded of beating WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series, this past Sunday.

The Tribal Chief then addressed the Black Friday Battle Royal, to crown the new Number-one Contender for the Universal Title by saying whoever becomes his next opponent will fall by any means. The self-proclaimed Greatest of All Time teased leaving WWE by stating the following: “When my days are done around here, which could be soon, you all will acknowledge me.”

– Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in the opening contest of Smackdown. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick to Moss and tagged in hometown hero Hardy to hit the Swanton Bomb for the win.



– Cesaro (with Sheamus) defeated Ridge Holland in the latter’s debut match on the blue brand. Ridge dropped Cesaro with a powerslam but didn’t go for the pin attempt. Holland tried to show off as Cesaro rolled him up from behind for the win.

– Angel (with Humberto) defeated Rick Boogs (with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura) in a Thanksgiving Leftover Throwdown Match. Boogs was distracted by ringside distractions as Angel hit his Wing Clipper finisher on Boogs for the win.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair said that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cheated her way to victory at Survivor Series. Toni Storm interrupted as she wanted a title shot against Charlotte. Charlotte suddenly attacked her and hit Toni with two pies in the face.



– Naomi and Sasha Banks defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. With Sonya Deville sitting at ringside, Natalya was in control after hitting back-to-back discuss clothesline and Michinoku Driver for close two-counts. Nattie was seething for not getting the win when Naomi suddenly rolled her up with a sunset flip to steal the victory.



– Drew McIntyre was angry since he wasn’t a part of the Black Friday Battle Royal. He entered the ring and swung his sword at the competitors to scare them out. Adam Pearce then ordered McIntyre to leave the ring.

– Sami Zayn won the Black Friday Battle Royal to become the new Number-one Contender for the Universal Championship by eliminating Jeff Hardy in the end.



After the match, Kayla Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar’s WWE suspension has been lifted and he will be back on next week’s Smackdown from San Antonio.
Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments