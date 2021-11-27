WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 26, 2021

– Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in the opening contest of Smackdown. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick to Moss and tagged in hometown hero Hardy to hit the Swanton Bomb for the win.





The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021

– Cesaro (with Sheamus) defeated Ridge Holland in the latter’s debut match on the blue brand. Ridge dropped Cesaro with a powerslam but didn’t go for the pin attempt. Holland tried to show off as Cesaro rolled him up from behind for the win.– Angel (with Humberto) defeated Rick Boogs (with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura) in a Thanksgiving Leftover Throwdown Match. Boogs was distracted by ringside distractions as Angel hit his Wing Clipper finisher on Boogs for the win.– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair said that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cheated her way to victory at Survivor Series. Toni Storm interrupted as she wanted a title shot against Charlotte. Charlotte suddenly attacked her and hit Toni with two pies in the face.– Naomi and Sasha Banks defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. With Sonya Deville sitting at ringside, Natalya was in control after hitting back-to-back discuss clothesline and Michinoku Driver for close two-counts. Nattie was seething for not getting the win when Naomi suddenly rolled her up with a sunset flip to steal the victory.– Drew McIntyre was angry since he wasn’t a part of the Black Friday Battle Royal. He entered the ring and swung his sword at the competitors to scare them out. Adam Pearce then ordered McIntyre to leave the ring.– Sami Zayn won the Black Friday Battle Royal to become the new Number-one Contender for the Universal Championship by eliminating Jeff Hardy in the end.After the match, Kayla Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar’s WWE suspension has been lifted and he will be back on next week’s Smackdown from San Antonio.