WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov. 27: This week marked the post-Survivor Series 2021 edition of Smackdown where a Black Friday Battle Royal served as the main event to crown the next challenger for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
A new rivalry started for the Smackdown Women’s Champion while Sasha Banks also featured in a tag team action. Plus, a former NXT Champion made his in-ring debut on the show that took place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Check out the recap and results from the November 26 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– An in-ring segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton kicked things off where the latter mentioned Brock Lesnar’s suspension no more being indefinite.
Reigns said Lesnar is the biggest loser around here. He also reminded of beating WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series, this past Sunday.
The Tribal Chief then addressed the Black Friday Battle Royal, to crown the new Number-one Contender for the Universal Title by saying whoever becomes his next opponent will fall by any means. The self-proclaimed Greatest of All Time teased leaving WWE by stating the following: “When my days are done around here, which could be soon, you all will acknowledge me.”
"@BrockLesnar is a loser. I don't care about the rumors. That's the facts."#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VdADuZyRBt— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
– Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in the opening contest of Smackdown. McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick to Moss and tagged in hometown hero Hardy to hit the Swanton Bomb for the win.
.@DMcIntyreWWE just OBLITERATED Madcap Moss! #SmackDown @riddickMoss pic.twitter.com/nrEV7zQ3Lc— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
😮— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
"I barely even know you exist." - @MsCharlotteWWE#SmackDown #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/JOWiK4oHSR
.@NaomiWWE & @SashaBanksWWE are victorious on #SmackDown! @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/wFa8YEjHlX— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
