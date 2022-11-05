WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 4, 2022

A
rare
taped
episode
of
WWE
Smackdown
aired
on
FOX
this
week
where
Rey
Mysterio
challenged
GUNTHER
for
the
latter’s
Intercontinental
Championship
in
the
main
event
capacity.
Braun Strowman showcased his strength against local wrestlers while Ronda Rousey teased forming an alliance with Shayna Baszler. Also, Liv Morgan was featured in a No DQ match against Sonya Deville.
Check out the recap and results from the November 4 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri,
– Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification opening match of Smackdown. Liv was powerbomb-ed on a pile of chairs by Deville but she managed to kick out of the pin attempt.
Deville wanted to send Liv face-first into the pile of chairs But Liv fired back with a Code Breaker, followed by the ObLIVion finisher onto the chairs for the pin to win.
Damn! 😲#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HUFmFWHAIc— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
An incredible match and a massive win for @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 👏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gzvLy7MI2J— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
These two are going to cause havoc!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/orzP7hcMzm— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
What a reversal! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/K4Wd6AdhER— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
#AndStill WWE Intercontinental Champion 🏆@Gunther_AUT 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/g8n99sdQY8— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
