WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 21, 2022

Also on the October 21st episode of SmackDown, former women's champion of the blue brand, Liv Morgan was in action against Sonya Deville, while the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions put their titles on the line.

Plus, two resident giants of the WWE shared the same ring to set up a matchup for Crown Jewel on the Friday Night show that took place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Check out the recap and results from the October 21 episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

- Solo Sikoa (with The Usos and Sami Zayn) defeated Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) in the opening contest of Smackdown. The Usos dumped the announce desk on Ridge Holland and Butch, forcing Sheamus to go outside the ring to help them.

Using this distraction, Solo brought Sheamus into the ring and connected with the Spinning Solo for the pin to win. After the match, The Usos and Zayn attacked Sheamus and injured his arm.

- Bray Wyatt appeared in a backstage promo segment and thanked people for remembering him. He then indicated to do horrible things, but he will not regret doing any of them.

- Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville ended in a Double Count-Out. The two women brawled outside the ring and never made it back into the ring within the referee's ten-count.

After the match, Liv grabbed Steel Chairs from under the ring and tossed them into the ring. Liv took Sonya onto the top turnbuckle and then superplex-ed her onto those chairs from up there.

- Braun Strowman vs. Omos officially announced for Crown Jewel on Smackdown after which both the superstars came face-to-face in the ring. Omos easily shoved Strowman out of the ring, showing an incredible feat of strength.

- Drew McIntyre informed that due to his attack on Karrion Kross, last week he was sent to WWE Headquarters and was given strict orders not to be in any sort of physical contact with Kross.

McIntyre then revealed that he was granted a rematch against Kross and it will take place at Crown Jewel inside a Steel Cage.

- IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (c) of DAMAGE CTRL (with Bayley) defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bayley distracted Shotzi from outside in the finishing sequence which allowed SKY to plant Shotzi with a DDT. SKY then came off the top ropes with a moonsault for the pin to win.

- Ronda Rousey informed interviewer Kayla Braxton, backstage that she will hold an Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship next week.

- Rey Mysterio defeated Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium (with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Giavanni Vinci) in a singles contest. Due to distractions by GUNTHER and Vinci, the two were ejected from the ringside.

Rey then easily finished off Kaiser with the 619 and Frogsplash combo. Gunther (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship was announced to take place in two weeks.

- Logan Paul appeared in the main event segment of Smackdown and cut a promo but Jey Uso attacked him. Sami Zayn came out and told Jey that Roman Reigns didn't want Logan to be hurt until Crown Jewel.

Jey ignored Sami and wanted to hit Logan, again. But Logan hit him back with a punch to the face to knock him out. A surprised Sami watched from the apron as the show went off the air.