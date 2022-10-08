WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 7, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

The 2022 Season Premiere of WWE Smackdown was graced with the presence of a 14-time World Heavyweight Champion cum WWE Hall of Famer.



As announced earlier, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul came face-to-face to hype up their title match at Crown Jewel while the main event featured an Intercontinental Title Match between Sheamus and GUNTHER.



Three NXT superstars made their main roster debut on the show alongside whom a Raw Superstar found her way back on TV. Also, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross featured in a brawl ahead of their Strap Match at Extreme Rules.



Check out the recap and results from the October 7 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts,



– WWE Legend Triple H kicked off the Season Premiere of SmackDown to welcome the fans to the show. This marked his first TV appearance since WrestleMania 38 where he announced his in-ring retirement.



– The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) then arrived at the ring to cut a promo on Logan Paul.





Legado Del Fantasma has arrived on SmackDown and they are rocking with Zelina Vega!



Paul Heyman said that Logan will have a lot of content for his YouTube channel after Roman leaves him in a hospital bed.Logan arrived at the ring and asked whether he’d be smashed by Roman or Jey Uso. Things looked tense between Roman and Jey as Sami Zayn tried to keep the peace between them. Sami said that Logan is a number two and will be stopped by Roman, no matter what.– Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn) defeated Ricochet in the opening contest of Smackdown. Ricochet hit a running knee, followed by a super kick and a spin kick. Ricochet went to the top rope for a moonsault, but Sikoa caught him with a Spinning Solo for the pin to win.– In a backstage segment, Sami Zayn called Jey Uso a hothead to which Roman Reigns agreed. Roman also said that it’s no longer his problem but it’s Sami’s problem now.– Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza) debuted on the WWE main roster and attacked Hit Row’s Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.The returning Zelina Vega was revealed to be their new manager replacing Elektra Lopez. Vega also attacked B-Fab of Hit Row upon arriving at the ring.– Another vignette of The White Rabbit was shown promising the mystery to be solved at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event.– Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li in a tag team match. Raquel hit a Fallaway Slam, followed by the corkscrew elbow on Deville before hitting the Texana Bomb for the pin to win.– Karrion Kross came to the ring with Scarlett but he was attacked by Drew McIntyre while posing in the ring. The security team's interference helped Kross to get the upper hand as he whipped McIntyre with a strap to stand tall.– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) said that fools confused their absence with weakness while they have only grown stronger as a woman prays to Valhalla.– Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn) in a six-man tag team contest.Zayn and Jey argued outside the ring Strowman sent them over to the commentary desk. Kingston delivered a back-breaker on Jimmy in the ring before Woods delivered the double stomp off the top rope for the pin-fall win.– Max Dupri attacked Ma.çé and Mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models with a steel chair, backstage. He then told Maxxine Dupri that he is going to be LA Knight, again.– Gunther (c) (with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of Smackdown.In an absolute physical contest, Sheamus had Gunther tapped out in a submission, but the referee didn’t see it. The referee also didn’t see when GUNTHER hit Sheamus with a shillelagh given by Imperium for the pin to win.In the meantime, Butch, Holland, Vinci, and Kaiser continued to brawl on the outside while GUNTHER stood tall in the ring to send the show off-air.