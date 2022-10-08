WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 7, 2022

Legado
del
Fantasma
debuted
on
Smackdown
The
2022
Season
Premiere
of
WWE
Smackdown
was
graced
with
the
presence
of
a
14-time
World
Heavyweight
Champion
cum
WWE
Hall
of
Famer.
As
announced
earlier,
Roman
Reigns
and
Logan
Paul
came
face-to-face
to
hype
up
their
title
match
at
Crown
Jewel
while
the
main
event
featured
an
Intercontinental
Title
Match
between
Sheamus
and
GUNTHER.
Three
NXT
superstars
made
their
main
roster
debut
on
the
show
alongside
whom
a
Raw
Superstar
found
her
way
back
on
TV.
Also,
Drew
McIntyre
and
Karrion
Kross
featured
in
a
brawl
ahead
of
their
Strap
Match
at
Extreme
Rules.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
October
7
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
DCU
Center
in
Worcester,
Massachusetts,
–
WWE
Legend
Triple
H
kicked
off
the
Season
Premiere
of
SmackDown
to
welcome
the
fans
to
the
show.
This
marked
his
first
TV
appearance
since
WrestleMania
38
where
he
announced
his
in-ring
retirement.
–
The
Bloodline
(Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns
with
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos,
Sami
Zayn,
Solo
Sikoa,
and
Paul
Heyman)
then
arrived
at
the
ring
to
cut
a
promo
on
Logan
Paul.
Paul
Heyman
said
that
Logan
will
have
a
lot
of
content
for
his
YouTube
channel
after
Roman
leaves
him
in
a
hospital
bed.
Logan
arrived
at
the
ring
and
asked
whether
he’d
be
smashed
by
Roman
or
Jey
Uso.
Things
looked
tense
between
Roman
and
Jey
as
Sami
Zayn
tried
to
keep
the
peace
between
them.
Sami
said
that
Logan
is
a
number
two
and
will
be
stopped
by
Roman,
no
matter
what.
–
Solo
Sikoa
(with
Sami
Zayn)
defeated
Ricochet
in
the
opening
contest
of
Smackdown.
Ricochet
hit
a
running
knee,
followed
by
a
super
kick
and
a
spin
kick.
Ricochet
went
to
the
top
rope
for
a
moonsault,
but
Sikoa
caught
him
with
a
Spinning
Solo
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
In
a
backstage
segment,
Sami
Zayn
called
Jey
Uso
a
hothead
to
which
Roman
Reigns
agreed.
Roman
also
said
that
it’s
no
longer
his
problem
but
it’s
Sami’s
problem
now.
–
Legado
Del
Fantasma
(Santos
Escobar,
Joaquin
Wilde,
and
Raul
Mendoza)
debuted
on
the
WWE
main
roster
and
attacked
Hit
Row’s
Top
Dolla
and
Ashante
"Thee"
Adonis.
The
returning
Zelina
Vega
was
revealed
to
be
their
new
manager
replacing
Elektra
Lopez.
Vega
also
attacked
B-Fab
of
Hit
Row
upon
arriving
at
the
ring.
Legado
Del
Fantasma
has
arrived
on
SmackDown
and
they
are
rocking
with
Zelina
Vega!
–
Another
vignette
of
The
White
Rabbit
was
shown
promising
the
mystery
to
be
solved
at
the
Extreme
Rules
2022
premium
live
event.
–
Raquel
Rodriguez
and
Shotzi
defeated
Sonya
Deville
and
Xia
Li
in
a
tag
team
match.
Raquel
hit
a
Fallaway
Slam,
followed
by
the
corkscrew
elbow
on
Deville
before
hitting
the
Texana
Bomb
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Karrion
Kross
came
to
the
ring
with
Scarlett
but
he
was
attacked
by
Drew
McIntyre
while
posing
in
the
ring.
The
security
team's
interference
helped
Kross
to
get
the
upper
hand
as
he
whipped
McIntyre
with
a
strap
to
stand
tall.
–
The
Viking
Raiders
(Erik
and
Ivar)
said
that
fools
confused
their
absence
with
weakness
while
they
have
only
grown
stronger
as
a
woman
prays
to
Valhalla.
–
Braun
Strowman
and
The
New
Day
(Kofi
Kingston
and
Xavier
Woods)
defeated
The
Bloodline
(Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos
and
Sami
Zayn)
in
a
six-man
tag
team
contest.
Zayn
and
Jey
argued
outside
the
ring
Strowman
sent
them
over
to
the
commentary
desk.
Kingston
delivered
a
back-breaker
on
Jimmy
in
the
ring
before
Woods
delivered
the
double
stomp
off
the
top
rope
for
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Max
Dupri
attacked
Ma.çé
and
Mån.sôör
of
Maximum
Male
Models
with
a
steel
chair,
backstage.
He
then
told
Maxxine
Dupri
that
he
is
going
to
be
LA
Knight,
again.
–
Gunther
(c)
(with
Giovanni
Vinci
and
Ludwig
Kaiser)
defeated
Sheamus
(with
Butch
and
Ridge
Holland)
to
retain
the
Intercontinental
Championship
in
the
main
event
of
Smackdown.
In
an
absolute
physical
contest,
Sheamus
had
Gunther
tapped
out
in
a
submission,
but
the
referee
didn’t
see
it.
The
referee
also
didn’t
see
when
GUNTHER
hit
Sheamus
with
a
shillelagh
given
by
Imperium
for
the
pin
to
win.