WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept. 18: WWE’s road to Extreme Rules continued on Smackdown, this week where a homecoming was reserved for a former Women’s Champion.
A new PPV match has been announced while the WWE Champion made one last official appearance before moving to Raw.
Also, WWE Hall of Famer Kane was in surprise attendance of the show that took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Check out the recap, and results from the September 17 episode of Smackdown:
– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside Paul Heyman and The Usos kicked off the show Reigns ordered Knoxville to acknowledge him. Big E then came out and celebrated his WWE Championship win. Finn Balor also interrupted the session to set up the opening match of the night.
– WWE Champion Big E and Finn Balor defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in that match. Balor hit a Slingblade on Jey and sent him into the ring post.
Balor then went to the top and hit a Coup de Grace on Jey while E (the legal man in the match) also delivered a Big Ending to Jimmy to get the pinfall win. E and Balor have also earned a future SmackDown Tag Team Title match.
What a match! 🔥— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
WWE Champion @WWEBigE and @FinnBalor take down the @WWEUsos on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/uaM1kYD74G
"I pay you to know in advance." 👀— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
Will @BrockLesnar show up at #ExtremeRules?#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/uWIx6VpBO8
The @WWEUsos just DROPPED the WWE Champion backstage!#SmackDown @WWEBigE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/pmq3V28U4V— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
Once the match was over, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez attacked Nakamura and Boogs. Apollo said Nakamura has made a mockery of the Intercontinental Title, and also demanded a rematch for the title.
– Kevin Owens was scheduled to face Happy Corbin, but Corbin attacked Owens during his entrance.
– Paul Heyman had a confrontation with Big E, backstage as the latter claimed that he will see Roman Reigns at Survivor Series if he makes it that long as Champion. Lesnar or Balor could take that Universal Title off Reigns in the upcoming title match.
"I'm going to make you look as hideous on the outside as you are on the inside." 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce wants @CarmellaWWE at #ExtremeRules! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LJDi8CZ1uH— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
.@DomMysterio35!!!#SmackDown @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/yhe0Qo23FN— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
.@DomMysterio35!!!#SmackDown @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/yhe0Qo23FN— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
THAT'S GOTTA BE... THAT'S GOTTA BE @KaneWWE!!!@BiancaBelairWWE's homecoming celebration is NEXT on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/D6s5NyrBYt— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
MANHANDLE SLAM!#SmackDown @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/kXSzrK4Wst— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupted the session by mocking Bianca with her title. Becky wanted to make the exit but Bianca scooped her for a KOD. Becky countered and laid her out with the Man-handle Slam. Becky posed with her title to end the show.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.