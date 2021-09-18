WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 17, 2021

A new PPV match has been announced while the WWE Champion made one last official appearance before moving to Raw.



Also, WWE Hall of Famer Kane was in surprise attendance of the show that took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Check out the recap, and results from the September 17 episode of Smackdown:



– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside Paul Heyman and The Usos kicked off the show Reigns ordered Knoxville to acknowledge him. Big E then came out and celebrated his WWE Championship win. Finn Balor also interrupted the session to set up the opening match of the night.



– WWE Champion Big E and Finn Balor defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in that match. Balor hit a Slingblade on Jey and sent him into the ring post.



Balor then went to the top and hit a Coup de Grace on Jey while E (the legal man in the match) also delivered a Big Ending to Jimmy to get the pinfall win. E and Balor have also earned a future SmackDown Tag Team Title match.





– Roman Reigns asked Paul Heyman if Brock Lesnar will be at Extreme Rules. Heyman claimed Brock fears Roman and he shouldn’t be there at the PPV. Roman wanted a confirmed answer.– Rick Boogs (with King Nakamura) defeated Robert Roode (with Dolph Ziggler) in a singles contest. After a bulldog, Boogs hit the cruise pump handle powerslam in the middle of the ring for the win.

Once the match was over, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez attacked Nakamura and Boogs. Apollo said Nakamura has made a mockery of the Intercontinental Title, and also demanded a rematch for the title.

– Kevin Owens was scheduled to face Happy Corbin, but Corbin attacked Owens during his entrance.



– Paul Heyman had a confrontation with Big E, backstage as the latter claimed that he will see Roman Reigns at Survivor Series if he makes it that long as Champion. Lesnar or Balor could take that Universal Title off Reigns in the upcoming title match.





"I'm going to make you look as hideous on the outside as you are on the inside." 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce wants @CarmellaWWE at #ExtremeRules! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LJDi8CZ1uH — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021

The Usos suddenly attacked Big E while Roman watched from behind. Afterward, WWE announced The New Day vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match for next week’s RAW.– Seth Rollins addressed Edge’s injury caused by him was scary. It was one of the greatest wins of his career, and everyone was asking him if he went too far.Seth claimed he used a legal move and no one is to blame for the injury but Edge and the fans, themselves. Seth also claimed that he’s not done with Edge yet while proposing a tie-breaker match between the two of them.– Liv Morgan and Toni Storm defeated Carmella and Zelina Vega via Count-Out. Liv hit a modified Backstabber before sending Carmella face-first into the turnbuckles. Mella pretended to have broken her nose with that move and never returned to the ring as the referee was forced to count her out.Carmella vs. Liv Morgan was then announced for Extreme Rules while Zelina said that she will face Liv on next week’s SmackDown.– Finn Balor told the story of The Demon while transforming into it, in a backstage segment.– Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) in a rematch. Dominik connected with the 619 and went for the Forgsplash but Zayn put his knees up to the counter. Dominik landed hard as Zayn rolled him for the win.– Naomi told Sonya Deville to quit playing games with her and give her a match. Sonya advised her to ask, again next week. Naomi then told Sonya that she’s a 2-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, and has accomplished more than Sonya ever will. Sonya then fined Naomi for insubordination.– WWE Hall of Famer Kane and Mayor of Knoxville County made an appearance during the Smackdown main event segment where Bianca Belair’s homecoming celebration took place. Kane presented Bianca with a key to the county while also mentioning that if Bianca wins at Extreme Rules they will throw her a parade.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch interrupted the session by mocking Bianca with her title. Becky wanted to make the exit but Bianca scooped her for a KOD. Becky countered and laid her out with the Man-handle Slam. Becky posed with her title to end the show.