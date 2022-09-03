WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 2, 2022

Ronda
Rousey's
rampage
continued
on
Smackdown
(Image
courtesy
WWE.com)
The
go-home
episode
of
Smackdown
for
Clash
at
the
Castle
was
a
taped
edition
where
Drew
McIntyre
sent
a
valiant
message
in
the
mains
event
segment
to
the
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
before
the
WWE
PLE.
Karrion
Kross
made
her
debut
with
a
win
over
a
former
Cruiserweight
Champion
while
Ronda
Rousey
continued
the
trend
of
putting
her
hands
on
WWE
Officials.
Also,
there
was
a
first-ever
Viking
Rules
match
on
the
show.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
September
2
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
on
FOX
that
took
place
at
the
Little
Caesars
Arena
in
Detroit,
Michigan,
–
The
Viking
Raiders
(Erik
and
Ivar)
defeated
The
New
Day
(Kofi
Kingston)
in
a
Viking
Rules
Match.
With
weapons
surrounding
the
ring,
Kofi
leaped
off
the
top
rope
but
Ivar
launched
a
shield
at
his
face.
The
Vikings
then
delivered
a
Powerbomb
on
Woods
through
the
tables
for
the
pin-fall
victory.
-
Kayla
Braxton
interviewed
Shayna
Baszler
ahead
of
her
title
match
opportunity
against
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Liv
Morgan
at
Clash
at
the
Castle.
Baszler
promised
to
tear
apart
the
champion
from
limb
to
limb
before
ripping
off
her
arm.
–
Karrion
Kross
(with
Scarlett)
defeated
Drew
Gulak
in
his
return
to
action
on
the
main
roster.
In
a
dominant
outing,
Kross
hit
a
big
boot
before
applying
a
Kirura
Lock
for
the
submission
win.
–
WWE
Offical
Adam
Pearce
said
that
Ronda
Rousey
has
been
reinstated
to
the
SmackDown
roster
because
she
paid
her
fine,
two
weeks
ago.
However,
he
also
said
that
he
would’ve
fired
Rousey
if
the
decision
was
up
to
him.
Pearce
then
went
on
to
call
Ronda
“the
single
biggest
b*tch
he’s
ever
met”.
An
irate
Rousey
then
applied
the
Armbar
on
Pearce
amid
huge
cheers
from
the
audience.
–
Hit
Row
(AJ
“Top
Dolla”
Francis
and
Ashante
“Thee”
Adonis
with
B-Fab)
defeated
Maximum
Male
Models
(Mansoor
and
Mace
with
Max
and
Maxxine
Dupri).
Los
Lotharios
(Angel
and
Humberto)
interrupted
the
match
but
Hit
Row
was
able
to
take
them
out.
Dolla
hit
a
Slam
on
Mansoor
for
the
pin-fall
win
after
which
the
heels
attacked
Hit
Row.
The
Street
Profits
came
out
to
make
the
save.