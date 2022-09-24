WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: September 23, 2022

Also,
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championships
were
on
the
line
where
The
Usos
defended
against
The
Brawling
Brutes.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
September
23
episode
of
WWE
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
Vivint
Smart
Home
Arena
in
Salt
Lake
City,
Utah,
–
SmackDown
kicked
off
with
The
Bloodline
(Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos,
Solo
Sikoa,
Sami
Zayn,
and
Paul
Heyman)
coming
out
to
the
ring.
Heyman
said
that
there
are
people
who
are
speculating
that
he
recruited
Solo
Sikoa
to
help
Roman
Reigns
successfully
defend
his
titles
at
Clash
at
the
Castle.
Then
he
revealed
that
Solo
was
actually
sent
by
the
elders
of
the
Samoan
Dynasty
to
become
Roman’s
Enforcer.
Roman
told
Solo
he
must
listen
to
him
now
and
acknowledge
him.
Solo
then
acknowledged
The
Tribal
Chief.
Sami
Zayn
also
wanted
to
acknowledge
but
Roman
wanted
him
to
take
off
his
Bloodline
T-Shirt.
Jey
Uso
ripped
the
shirt
off
him
after
which
Roman
got
him
an
Honorary
Uce
T-Shirt.
Sami
and
Solo
vs.
Ricochet
and
Madcap
Moss
in
a
tag
team
match
was
also
announced
for
next
week’s
show.
–
SmackDown
Women’s
Champion
Liv
Morgan
defeated
Lacey
Evans
in
the
non-title
opening
contest
of
the
night.
Evans
applied
a
submission
hold
in
the
middle
of
the
ring
but
Morgan
got
out
of
it
and
connected
with
the
ObLivion
for
the
pin
to
win.
After
the
match,
Morgan
put
Evans
through
a
Table
to
make
a
statement
to
her
challenger,
Ronda
Rousey.
–
The
New
Day
(Kofi
Kingston
and
Xavier
Woods)
defeated
The
Maximum
Male
Models
(Mace
and
Mansoor)
in
a
tag
team
match.
Max
and
Maxxine
Dupri
were
ringside
for
the
match
as
the
latter
wanted
to
take
photos
of
Maximum
Male
Models.
The
distraction
allowed
Kofi
to
roll
Mansoor
up
for
the
pin-fall
victory.
After
the
match,
Max
Dupri
ripped
off
his
own
jacket,
out
of
frustration
before
walking
out
on
Mace
and
Mansoor.
–
Solo
Sikoa
attacked
Ricochet
and
Madcap
Moss
in
a
backstage
segment
for
disrespecting
Sami
Zayn.
-
Another
QR
code
appeared
dropping
more
clues
about
WWE’s
White
Rabbit.
More
coordinates
were
listed
for
next
week’s
RAW.
The
word
“patricide”
was
highlighted
which
means
the
killing
of
one’s
father.
–
Braun
Strowman
returned
to
in-ring
competition
to
defeat
Otis
of
Alpha
Academy
(with
Chad
Gable).
After
some
early
offenses
by
Otis,
The
Monster
among
Men
connected
with
a
Powerbomb
for
the
pin-fall
victory.
–
Drew
McIntyre
announced
in
a
promo
that
he
will
face
Karrion
Kross
in
a
Strap
Match
at
Extreme
Rules
2022
premium
live
event.
Kross
came
out
and
tried
to
attack
Drew
from
the
back,
again.
But
McIntyre
was
ready,
this
time
as
he
tied
Kross
to
a
strap
and
beat
him
down.
Scarlett
interfered
and
shot
a
fireball
at
McIntyre,
but
despite
her
efforts,
McIntyre
continued
to
beat
down
Kross.
A
desperate
Scarlett
then
hit
McIntyre
with
a
Low
Blow
after
which
Kross
passed
out
McIntyre
with
Kross
Jacket
Submission
hold.
–
Raquel
Rodriguez
defeated
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champion
Dakota
Kai
(with
DAMAGE
CTRL's
Bayley
and
IYO
SKY)
in
a
non-title
match.
Bayley
interfered
and
hit
Raquel
with
one
of
the
Women’s
Tag
Title
belts.
Shotzi
rushed
down
the
entrance
ramp
to
make
the
save
by
attacking
Bayley.
Raquel
capitalized
on
the
distraction
with
a
roll-up
on
Dakota
for
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Los
Lotharios
(Angel
and
Humberto)
attacked
Top
Dolla
of
the
Hit
Row
faction
in
a
backstage
segment.
They
laid
out
Dolla
with
a
superkick.
–
The
Usos
(c)
(with
Solo
Sikoa
and
Sami
Zayn)
defeated
The
Brawling
Brutes
(Butch
and
Ridge
Holland
with
Sheamus)
to
retain
the
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Championships
in
the
main
event
of
Smackdown.
At
one
point,
Sami
grabbed
a
steel
chair
and
wanted
to
use
it
on
The
Brutes
but
Sheamus
took
it
away.
Imperium
(Intercontinental
Champion
Gunther,
Giovanni
Vinci,
and
Ludwig
Kaiser)
rushed
down
the
entrance
ramp
and
attacked
Sheamus.
Gunther
beat
Sheamus
down
at
ringside.
The
Usos
capitalized
on
the
distraction
and
hit
Butch
with
a
Superkick
followed
by
the
1D
to
get
the
pin
to
win.
The
Bloodline
celebrated
while
The
Brutes
stared
down
Imperium
to
end
the
show.
