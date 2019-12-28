WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: December 27, 2019

A Monster earned a pinfall win over the Intercontinental Champion whereas a couple of Women's Division matches were also there on the show which took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The main event triple threat match was scheduled to kick off SmackDown but it never happened. Corbin took the mic and started gloating about his win over Reigns at TLC. Soon Reigns' music hit the arena and out came The Big Dog.

Corbin’s servants freaked out sending the royal caravan to the floor! Reigns then unloaded on Corbin around the ringside as fans cheered him up. The officials appeared at the scene to take Reigns out of there.

The New Day and Braun Strowman competed against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn in the opening match of SmackDown. Strowman delivered a clothesline on Nakamura before Big E took out Cesaro out of the ring.

Kofi Kingston then hit an empty Pancake Platter on the back of Nakamura's head allowing Strowman to hit the Running Powerslam on the Intercontinental Champion to get the pinfall win.

Carmella competed next on SmackDown against Mandy Rose whose backstage antics with Otis Dojovic continued. Rose delivered a Jumping Knee on Carmella to take control of the match. But Mella backfired with a clothesline which was followed by a Superkick for the win.

King Corbin refused to compete in the contender determiner match after Reigns attacked him on the SmackDown opening segment. The Miz and Daniel Bryan thus competed in a singles contest which was disqualified when Corbin’s security guards attacked them during the match. Bryan and Miz went to backstage and unloaded on Corbin, thereafter.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosted FOX debut of the "A Moment of Bliss" with the special guest Lacey Evans. The Lady of the WWE cut a promo on how it was unfair that Sasha Banks chose to mess around with her daughter, last week. So instead of talking much, she wanted to fight Sasha in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley was the scheduled lineup where Bayley almost picked up the win after hitting the Bayley-to-belly suplex. Brooke broke the pinfall attempt in time as Evans hit Bayley with a Women's Right. But Sasha came from behind and locked in the Bank Statement submission move as Brooke tapped out.

The scheduled triple threat main event happened on SmackDown as Corbin was informed that Roman Reigns left the building. However, Reigns had to come back after Corbin's friend Dolph Ziggler intercepted the match with a Superkick on Bryan. The Big Dog leveled Corbin and Ziggler outside the ring whereas Bryan forced Miz to tap out via the YES lock.

Daniel Bryan became the new number-one contender for the WWE Championship as the announcers confirmed he will face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2020 for the title. Bryan then led a YES chant with the audience to end the final SmackDown of the decade.