WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: February 21, 2020

Here're the results from the show:

The scheduled tag team match with The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day taking on John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode opened SmackDown. Morrison hit Big E with a Shining Wizard and standing Shooting Star Press but Kofi broke the pinfall. More pin attempts followed as Ziggler and Roode planted The Usos with double Spinebusters. But Jimmy Uso landed a Superkick on Roode to get the win.

Tucker Knight confronted Mandy Rose about breaking Otis's heart on Valentine's Day by calling Dolph Ziggler. Mandy said Otis ran late and he needed a companion. But then again she felt sorry for not waiting for Otis. Later we saw Ziggler giving a ride to Mandy in his car making Otis angry over it.

Lacey Evans returned on SmackDown claiming that she has a changed attitude nowadays since the shortcoming against Bayley. Now she is focused on the Elimination Chamber and becomes a new champion at WrestleMania.

An entertaining Symphony of Destruction Match was next on SmackDown where Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman teamed up with Elias against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Using music instruments were completely legal in the match. The finishing moments saw Elias hitting a flying elbow drop through Cesaro on the table after which Strowman planted Nakamura with a Running Powerslam on a giant Piano to get the victory.

Alexa Bliss welcomed us to a special Hall of Fame edition of A Moment of Bliss where she announced that Nikki and Brie Bella will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. The Bellas were out next to appreciate this auspicious moment of their career at a point when they both are pregnant. They thanked the WWE Universe before Daniel Bryan joined the celebration with daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. Brie and Nikki departed with Birdie as Bryan headed to the ring for the next match.

He competed on SmackDown against Heath Slater in a rematch from last week with Drew Gulak standing at ringside trying to distract him. Slater took advantage of that and hit a DDT to take control. But Bryan hit back him with some YES kicks and connected with the Running Knee to get the easy victory.

The number one Contender's Match between Naomi and Carmella was next in SmackDown as the champion Bayley watched from ringside. Naomi hit a jawbreaker, a corkscrew plancha off the rope followed by her pendant Rear View for a two count. Carmella tried to counter locking in the Code of Silence submission move but Naomi came back with her split-legged moonsault finisher to get the pinfall win. She is now set to face Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship at Super ShowDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on the SmackDown main event segment to call out the Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as the fans cheered him on. Wyatt appeared on the Tron with an episode of Firefly Funhouse.

The legendary superstar was unhappy about this but soon the lights went out and The Fiend was seen standing behind him. Goldberg soon downed Fiend with a huge Spear after which the lights went out. The Fiend disappeared leaving Goldberg alone in the ring. The Myth then posed with his music playing in the background to send SmackDown off the air.