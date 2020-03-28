WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: March 27, 2020

Bray Wyatt hosted another episode of Firefly Funhouse. Plus, two of the most decorated tag team champions locked horns to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Check out the results from the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Smackdown opened with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley coming out to the ring talking about the latter's title defense at WrestleMania in a Fatal-5-way match.

Lacey Evans and Naomi arrived at the ring to interrupt them. Tamina Snuka also appeared to prove action speaks louder than words. She gave a headbutt on Naomi and a Superkick on Evans to send Banks and Bayley for a retreat.

Drew Gulak competed against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown with the stipulation if he wins Bryan gets an Intercontinental title shot against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Nakamura was in full control of the match hitting a jumping knee off the second rope. He sent Gulak face-first into the mat and called for the Kinshasa. Bryan pulled Gulak out of the harm's way allowing him to roll up Nakamura to pick up the win.

During a backstage segment, Otis and Dolph Ziggler agreed to compete in a WrestleMania match where Mandy Rose will be standing in the latter's corner.

Elias was singing a song on SmackDown thanking Rob Gronkowski for letting him compete in a WrestleMania match against King Baron Corbin who soon appeared from the back and delivered a horrific attack. Elias fell from a high perch after which he was taken to a local medical facility.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka took early control in her match against Alexa Bliss on SmackDown unloading some furious kicks and strikes. But she missed a Hip Attack as Bliss kicked her into the back and then sent her face-first into the mat. Asuka still tried to lock in the sleeper hold but Bliss countered with a big DDT for the victory.

Triple H appeared in an interview to talk about Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt also hosted a Firefly Funhouse segment to hype his upcoming match against John Cena.

The main event of SmackDown featured The New Day vs The Usos for the number one contender’s spot for tag team titles. The match was disqualified as Miz and Morrison attacked The New Day after Big E hit Uso with a Spear.

Michael Cole then announced Miz and Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos in a Triple Threat Ladder Match for WrestleMania 36. New Day sent the tag champs for a retreat to close the show.