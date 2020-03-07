WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: March 6, 2020

Four prime women superstars competed in a rematch from last week. Also, a bunch of soon-to-be Hall of Famers was special guests of A Moment of Bliss talk-show on the show that was hosted by the KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York. Check out the results:

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off SmackDown hosting A Moment of Bliss with the special guest, nWo. Legendary Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and Kevin Nash graced the ring doing signature gestures until Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted. Cesaro was throttled on the ramp by Strowman whereas Sami somehow escaped using Alexa Bliss as a shield.

Naomi and Lacey Evans took on Sasha Banks and Bayley in the opening contest of SmackDown. Naomi took control hitting a bulldog on Banks into the middle turnbuckle and then a Sunset Flip. Bayley broke the pinfall forcing Lacey Evans to enter the ring. Banks drop-kicked Evans out of the ring when Naomi went for the split-legged moonsault. But Banks countered and rolled her up to get the pinfall win.

Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews was the next matchup on SmackDown where Crews took initial control by hitting a Crossbody followed by a Standing Moonsault. The Celtic Warrior hit back with some uppercuts and landed a big Brogue Kick out of nowhere to secure the win.

Dana Brooke and Carmella teamed up against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the next tag team match on SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler was present at ringside supporting Rose. Carmella was dominating with a Head Scissor followed by a kick. Ziggler the distracted Dana Brooke who was just tagged in allowing Mandy Rose to enter the match and hit a Running Knee to the face to get the victory.

We received an edition of Firefly Funhouse on SmackDown, next hosted by Bray Wyatt to hype up Cena vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Backstage, King Corbin was giving an interview when Elias took some verbal shots on him with a song. Also at backstage, Otis Dojovic approached Mandy Rose to say sorry for making her wait during Valentine's Day date. But Rose walked off saying it's too late for an apology.

The scheduled Gauntlet Match with the lineup of Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison was the main event of this week's SmackDown.

The first match ended with Otis and Tucker hitting Big E with the Trash Compactor to get the pinfall and thereby eliminate the New Day.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of The Lucha House Party were out next to continue the match. Tucker launched Dorad across the ring. This allowed Otis to hit a splash in the corner and hit the Caterpillar for the next elimination.

The Usos ran out, next to have a short matchup with Heavy Machinery. Jimmy Uso hit a Superkick on Tucker and went for the roll-up. But Tucker reversed the schoolboy to get the pinfall win.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison were also eliminated from the Gauntlet in the same fashion as Tucker rolled up Morrison for the win.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were the final duo to join the match against Heavy Machinery as Mandy Rose watched from the back. Otis was in control and tried to knock Roode off the apron when Ziggler made a blind tag.

Otis did not see it went for the Caterpillar on Roode. Ziggler landed a huge Superkick on Otis to secure the pinfall win. Ziggler and Roode celebrated their victory as they will get to enter Elimination Chamber, last, this Sunday to send SmackDown off the air.