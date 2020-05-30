WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: May 29, 2020

But those never happened due to an accident which changed the plans on the show.

The storylines for the next PPV event Backlash also moved forward on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

SmackDown opened outside the WWE PC as Renee Young informed us about an accident where Elias was crushed by a car and got loaded into an ambulance. It was done by Jeff Hardy's rental car although he wasn’t driving it. But the police officers found alcohol in his breath and arrested him.

The scheduled IC title tournament matches were canceled as both Elias and Jeff Hardy were supposed to compete in those. A battle royal was announced where the winner will face Daniel Bryan. The winner of that match will then face AJ Styles in the finale for the tournament and will be declared the new Intercontinental Champion.

The 10-Man Battle Royal for a Spot In the Intercontinental Title Tournament went down right away on SmackDown where the participants were King Corbin, Shorty G, Drew Gulak, Jey Uso, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Cesaro. The final four of this contest came down to G, Nakamura, Uso, and Sheamus.

G hit a belly-to-belly over the top rope to eliminate Nakamura who threw tantrums. It distracted the referee as Cesaro came from the back eliminated G from the match. After a back-and-forth going, Sheamus downed Uso with a Brogue Kick to send him over the top rope and win the match. He will now face Daniel Bryan in the semi-final.

Sonya Deville talked trash against Lacey Evans, backstage who then pounced on her from the back. These two then met inside the ring in a match that didn't produce any outcome. The brawl continued as the referee declared a double count-out. Deville vowed to fight Evans on her own terms before walking away.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross hosted a special Tag Team Champion Summit with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston on a special edition of their "A Moment of Bliss" talk-show.

Their friendly conversation session was interrupted by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks who wanted a shot at the women's tag team titles. They talked trash about the champs as Bliss drop-kicked Bayley to set up the next match.

Alexa Bliss faced Sasha Banks in a singles contest on SmackDown in the next match where she unloaded furious strikes, clotheslines, and drop-kicks to Banks who countered by sending Bliss face-first into the turnbuckles and downed her with a Meteora. Bliss fired back with a big right hand and went to the top rope to hit the Twisted Bliss. But Bayley distracted her from the apron as Banks rolled up Bliss to steal the win.

After illegally eliminating G from the Battle Royal, Cesaro faced him in a singles contest on SmackDown. Cesaro gave an upper-cut and went for the Gotch Neutralizer. G got out of as Cesaro went for a powerbomb. But G reversed the move and rolled him up for the victory.

A poolside segment was aired on SmackDown where Mandy Rose and Mr. Money In The Bank Otis were seen celebrating their budding relationship.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle introduced us to the newest face of SmackDown, Matt Riddle, the former NXT Superstar who cut a promo to hype up his debut.

The main event of SmackDown featured the Semifinal for WWE Intercontinental Title Tournament between Sheamus and Daniel Bryan. Sheamus planted Bryan with a White Noise but digested a missile drop-kick. He countered with a double ax handle smash when Jeff Hardy appeared to distract him from the ramp.

It allowed Bryan to hit Sheamus with a flying knee strike to secure the win and set up the final IC title tourney match against AJ Styles. Hardy hit the ring sending Sheamus for a retreat to end the show while the commentators wondered how Hardy was back from the police custody.