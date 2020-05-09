WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: May 8, 2020

Three huge tag team matches were set from men and women’s division. Jeff Hardy came back on the show, whereas two friend-turned-foes settled the score in their first-ever match on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

SmackDown opened with the highly personal Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville matchup that witnessed a brawl all around the ringside. Rose was in control after hitting Deville with her pendant knee and then sending her face-first into the steel steps. Rose then missed the double underhook finisher when Deville rolled her up for the win.

The Forgotten Sons, John Morrison, and The Miz competed in a tag match against The New Day and Lucha House Party. Cutler and Blake neutralized both The New Day members by power-bombing Kofi on top of Big E. Inside the ring, Morrison got a spike in the head by Dorado after missing a Starship Pain. But Miz received the tag and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Dorado to secure the win.

Renee Young welcomed back Jeff Hardy on SmackDown conducting an interview with him. Sheamus was unhappy about this as seen backstage and he decided to come out questioning Hardy's status. Things got heated up between the two of them as they started a physical encounter. Hardy executed a Twist of Fate on Sheamus before landing a Swanton Bomb on him to stand tall.

Bray Wyatt had a confrontation with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman on SmackDown to urge him to re-form the Wyatt Family by joining his side. Wyatt even handed him a black sheep mask asking him to do right. Strowman denied to do so and left the ring warning Wyatt that they'll meet again this Sunday for the title match before making the exit.

Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka competed in the scheduled tag match on SmackDown against Sasha Banks and Bayley. Tamina missed a Frogsplash move off the top rope allowing Bayley to hit her with the Bayley-to-belly followed by an Elbow Drop.

But Tamina kicked out of the pinfall before Evans knocked out Sasha with a Women's Right on the floor. Tamina then hit Bayley with a Superkick and Samoan Drop to pick up the win.

The six-person tag team match with the lineup of Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and Otis (the Mystery Partner) vs. King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro was the main event of last night's SmackDown. Cesaro sent Otis into the ring post to neutralize him but Bryan caught Cesaro with a Running Knee.

Nakamura then landed a big knee on the back of Bryan’s head to put him down on the floor. Back in the ring, Corbin caught Gulak with the Deep-Six to secure the win. Once the match was over, Otis, Corbin, and Bryan started brawling over the MITB briefcase. On the end, Corbin shoved Bryan off a ladder and climbed through it to pose with the briefcase and end the show.