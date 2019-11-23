WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: November 22, 2019

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown featured Roman Reigns in competition in a huge tag team contest.

The New Universal Champion was summoned to the ring just two nights before their title match. Also, a number of invasion angles happened on the show that took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

SmackDown opened with all the representatives of the show having a backstage meeting. Roman Reigns tried to fire up the superstars with a promo after which Sasha Banks led the women's team (Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross) into the ring. They invited the Raw Women's Team as Charlotte Flair appeared with Sarah Logan, Natalya, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The NXT team featuring Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox soon joined the mix as Rhea proposed a Captain vs. Captain vs. Captain match in the opening contest. So Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley in a triple threat was underway on SmackDown. Flair locked in the Figure-Eight on Banks but Ripley turned the submission move into a pinfall to steal the victory.

Sami Zayn was cutting a boring promo with Nakamura by his side when The Undisputed Era - Strong, NXT Champion Adam Cole, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish arrived at the scene to confront them. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day came out alongside Heavy Machinery to cut them off and begin an eight-man tag team match on the show.

The New Day and Heavy Machinery teamed up against the four members of The Undisputed Era in this SmackDown tag match. Otis of Heavy Machinery was in control after connecting with a slam and Caterpillar on O'Reilly.

But Bobby Fish neutralized him with a kick whereas Strong suddenly hit Tucker Knight with the Running Knee to get the pinfall win. Once the match was over, AJ Styles showed up to create a ringside brawl. The Undisputed Era had the advantage by decking Styles using the number-games whereas Nakamura ran to the back to save himself.

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stood in the ring to blast the Chicago crowd with some tough words until Daniel Bryan's music hit. He tried to summon The Fiend Bray Wyatt by cutting a promo on him but instead, The Miz came out mentioning how Bryan disrespected him, last week. He also slapped Bryan on the face to set up the next matchup on SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan brought back the YES chants and the YES kicks during this match as the fans thoroughly backed him up. He tried to hit the Running Knee when the lights went out and we saw WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt sitting in the corner. Soon he locked in Bryan with the vicious Mandible Claw which led to the disqualification of the match.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler addressed the scheduled Survivor Series triple threat until SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley pounced on her from the back. Baszler countered by locking in the Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley somehow came out of it and launched Baszler throat-first into the top of the barrier to get rid of Baszler.

Mustafa Ali, Roman Reigns and Shorty G teamed up against King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in the main event of SmackDown. Chaos ensued during the match where Ziggler downed Reigns with a Superkick. Corbin suddenly planted Ali with a Deep Six to pick up the pinfall win. After the match, Corbin tried to use the scepter on Ali but Reigns leveled him with a spear.

Seth Rollins' music hit the arena as he came out with several Raw superstars. Raw and SmackDown superstars gathered to start a brawl as the crowd started chanting for NXT. The camera cut towards backstage as we saw a bunch of NXT Superstars riding the infamous DX jeep to enter the arena with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg captaining them.

All of them ran into the ring making the fight even bigger. A confrontation happened between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee which received a huge pop from the crowd. The duo started fighting alongside all the other WWE superstars as SmackDown came to a close.