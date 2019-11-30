WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: November 29, 2019

A fresh rivalry began over the women's championship whereas we learned about the next Universal Title matchup. Plus there were several returns on the show. Check out the results from the episode that took place at The Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Roman Reigns opened the show addressing Survivor Series and his feud with King Corbin who was soon out with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to set up the opening contest of the night. Roode competed against Roman Reigns to digest a spear and come up short.

After the match, Dolph Ziggler tried to attack Roman Reigns from behind but digested a Samoan Drop. Roode tried to attack with a chair but ended up receiving shots with it. Reigns took him outside and buried him under the commentary table as Corbin watched from the ramp.

Mustafa Ali competed next against Drew Gulak in a singles contest to pick up an easy win. He delivered a Superkick to take control and followed up with a big tornado DDT & an inverted 450-splash from the top rope for the pin to get the win.

Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared in the ring to deliver a heel promo on the audience and the female locker room members. Soon, Lacey Evans interrupted to get babyface cheers from the crowd. Sasha Banks tried to get into her face but ended up receiving a Women's Right from Lacey to get landed on the mat.

Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville was the next lineup on SmackDown which ended in favor of the former name. Mandy Rose distracted Cross while she was going for a top rope move. Sonya pulled Cross down from the top but Cross rolled her up to get the pinfall win. After the match, Sonya and Mandy attacked Cross from behind. But Alexa Bliss made her return on SmackDown in a massive pop to make the save for her tag team partner.

Sheamus and Elias also made their returns on SmackDown backstage segments.

The New Day issued an Open Challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships which was accepted by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The mouthpiece of Nakamura, Sami Zayn was trying to interfere in the match and the referee ejected him from ringside. The happenings distracted Cesaro as Kofi nailed him with a Trouble In Paradise to pick up the win and retain their titles.

The main event segment of SmackDown featured Daniel Bryan who accepted a challenge laid down by The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Thus, Bryan gets a title shot at the next PPV as the fans chanted YES. The lights went out as The Fiend entered the ring through a hole underneath it. He choked out Bryan locking in the Mandible Claw and dragged him under the ring. He reappeared a couple of times to show a chunk of Bryan's hair before the show went off the air.