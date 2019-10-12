English
WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: October 11, 2019

By Raja
Bayley vs. Charlotte was the main event of SmackDown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bayley vs. Charlotte was the main event of SmackDown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Las Vegas, Oct 12: Night I for 2019 edition of WWE Draft was hosted on last night’s SmackDown that appeared to be a star-studded affair. A bunch of celebrity names was lined up for the show to give it a mainstream feel. A solid opening match was announced to kick off the night with a big Draft stipulation added to it. Here are the results from the show hosted by the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roman Reigns vs WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was the opening contest of SmackDown Draft night. Reigns hit a powerbomb on Rollins which he countered with a Suicidal Dive followed by springboard knees and a Pedigree to gain control.

Suddenly, the lights went out as The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared through a hole under the ring to apply the Mandible Claw on Rollins. It is declared that Rollins got the DQ win and the first Draft pick on behalf of Raw.

Stephanie McMahon announced WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be their very first Draft pick. The OCs and Drew McIntyre also joined the Raw brand whereas Roman Reigns and The Fiend Bray Wyatt went to the blue brand.

King Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable took place, next on SmackDown which began with Corbin cutting a promo on Gable who is now being referred to as Shorty Gable. Corbin missed a Deep Six attempt and ran into a bulldog. Gable followed up with German Suplexes and tried to lock in the Ankle Lock submission but Corbin hit him back with a sudden End of Days for the victory. After the match, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet joined Raw roster whereas Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks were picked for SmackDown.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out on SmackDown to hype the title match at Crown Jewel where the champion defends against Cain Velasquez. After Heyman's gloating was over, Rey Mysterio came out with Velasquez to remind us how the former UFC heavyweight champion defeated Lesnar at UFC 121. Velasquez wanted to have a physical confrontation with Lesnar who decided to back out from the ring.

A six-man tag team match was next, where Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston competed against Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Kofi blocked Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash attempt and nailed Styles with a Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win. The third round of Draft pick happened next where Raw selected Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Natalya whereas SmackDown got The Revival and Lacey Evans.

The fourth round of Draft pick aired showing the Viking Raiders, Nikki Cross and Street Profits are heading to Raw and the Heavy Machinery and Lucha House Party is going to SmackDown.

SmackDown Women's Title Match was the main event of the night where Bayley challenged Charlotte Flair in a rematch from Hell in a Cell. Bayley destroyed the inflatable tube men with an ax-handle that has blades attached to it. Flair took initial control with pendant chops and followed up with a Moonsault. Bayley countered with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a two-count.

Flair punished Bayley with a Boston Crab and the Figure-Eight Leglock. Bayley managed to come back with a Flying Elbow for a two-count. Flair rocked her with a Natural Selection and went for a Figure-Eight for the second time as Bayley rolled her up to win back the championship. Bayley’s new music hit the arena as she delivered a heel promo to send SmackDown off the air.

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
