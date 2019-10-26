WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: October 25, 2019

The verbal war between Team Hogan and Team Flair on MizTV opened this week's episode of SmackDown. After an initial conversation, Hulk Hogan proposed a six-man tag team match with the lineup of Reigns, G and Ali vs. Corbin, Nakamura, and Zayn. Zayn declared he is medically unfit to compete. Hence, Cesaro came out to replace him. A brawl broke out thereafter between the two teams as Team Hogan stood tall.

A tag team match took place on SmackDown where The New Day competed against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Kofi Kingston and Big E represented their team in the absence of Xavier Woods who is out with an injury. Big E dominated the match with belly-to-belly suplexes. Roode countered with a Spinebuster on him. Kofi managed to get the tag but Roode distracted him. Ziggler rolled up Kofi from behind, to pick up the win. The Revival attacked The New Day after the match but Heavy Machinery made the save.

Lacey Evans vs. Enhancement talent Camron Connors was the next scheduled matchup on SmackDown. Lacey cut a heel on the audience claiming they don't deserve to see her in action. She started walking out of the match as Camron started celebrating. Lacey came back and dropped her with a Women's Right to get an easy win.

Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto was scheduled next on SmackDown which started with Gulak showing us a PowerPoint presentation on Braun Strowman. Kalisto took advantage of it but Gulak took back control. Strowman's music hit as Kalisto took advantage of it by hitting Salida Del Sol on Gulak to get the win. Strowman hit Gulak with two Running Powerslams after the match to give a message to his Crown Jewel opponent, Tyson Fury.

Daniel Bryan was out next on SmackDown where Michael Cole interviewed him. He asked whether Bryan is intending to bring back the YES movement after having a fresh start following Draft. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn interrupted urging him not to do that and rather form a team with them. Bryan thought for a moment and decided to leave the ring as the crowd chanted NO.

Nikki Cross took ok Mandy Rose in the next matchup of SmackDown with Sasha Banks and Women's Champion Bayley sitting at ringside. Rose took control of the match hitting a Fall-away slam. Cross came back a clothesline and a pair of splashes in the corner. Despite Sonya Deville trying to distract, Cross hit the Swinging Neckbreaker on Rose to pick up the win.

Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio appeared on SmackDown to talk about the vicious attack of Brock Lesnar on Rey's son, Dominick. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on the tron to show that they're with Dominick at backstage. Rey and Cain ran back to the trainers' room. Lesnar attacked both of them with a trash can before dropping Rey with an F-5 through a table. He delivered another F -5 on Cain Velasquez on top of Dominick before walking away.

Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali competed against Shinsuke Nakamura, King Baron Corbin, and Cesaro in the main event of this week's SmackDown. After the initial domination by Reigns, Corbin and Nakamura controlled the match against Ali and G. Reigns managed to get back the hot tag and hit Cesaro with a Sitdown Powerbomb. Cesaro countered by locking in the Sharpshooter. Reigns came out of it and caught him with a mid-air Superman Punch. He tagged in Ali who connected with the inverted 450-splash to pick up the victory. Reigns, G and Ali celebrated with Hulk Hogan to close the show.