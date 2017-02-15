WWE: Goldberg and Kevin Owens indulge in Twitter war again

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Ever since Goldberg was a part of the debut installment of the Kevin Owens show, each of them has been doing a heck of mockery out of the other.
One of the reasons that the championship match between the two of them was arranged by the WWE was due to their chemistry with the mic in hand while having a face-off.
They had engaged in twitter war, earlier and the tradition continued even after this week's episode of Raw.
The show has seen Goldberg's imitator Gillberg appearing on the show to receive a beat down from Owens.
The Universal Champion was not done there and went after his best friend, Chris Jericho to the shock of the world.
He delivered a brutal assault to Y2J to send him to the hospital. The man who was by his side for the entire time of his championship reign was destroyed, severely. After seeing this incident on Raw, Goldberg called both of them 'morons'.
Owens took to time to hit back in the best way possible to create another heated war of words between them.
Take a look at the conversation:
Morons....— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
Keep diggin' that hole kid.... RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a ... https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
This was not the end for Owens hitting his next challenger. He further tagged the Myth in a video where baby sloths are making loud noises.
It was a hell of a dig to the veteran who was the former WCW franchise for a long time. Bur returning after long 12 years makes him an old and a slow mover inside the ring which was Owens indicating to.
.@Goldberg https://t.co/COaa7MWl6f— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 12, 2017
Even after WWE announced the official poster of the Universal Championship match for Fastlane, he took a dig to Goldberg for his photoshopped beard.
Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker. https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2017
However, these mockeries will not help Owens out when he faces the man who has made the mockery out of Brock Lesnar's career.
This time he will not get either Chris Jericho by his side which means March 5th might just turn out to be the day when he loses his title.
OneIndia News
