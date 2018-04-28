WWE Greatest Royal Rumble results with video highlights: April 27, 2018

Cedric Alexander Vs. Kalisto

In a high flying matchup, Alexander was able to retain his Cruiserweight Championship. Kalisto pulled off all the stop by hitting springboard flipping seated senton on the floor. He tried to hit the Salida Del Sol, as well but failed. While trying it for the second time, Alexander reversed it with Lumbercheck to pick up the win.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Revival or Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

Woken Matt Hardy took the maximum punishment throughout this match. Sheamus tried to pick up the win by hitting the White Noise. But, Hardy was able to tag Wyatt and shove Cesaro off the ring to capitalize. A wheelbarrow Twist of Fate was delivered by Hardy and Wyatt, for the victory.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

The Bludgeon Brothers were in full control of this match, quite expectedly. The Usos tried to come back for momentarily with some of their high-flying moves. But then they were caught in a full Nelson Powerbomb to digest the pinfall loss.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

The Miz was able to capitalize for a moment by hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on Joe on a ladder but Balor hit him with the Coup De Grace to keep him aside. Later, Balor and Joe engaged in a battle while trying to snatch the title from the top of the ladder. Seth Rollins took advantage of it and unlocked the title to still remain the title-holder.

Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy wanted to finish the match, much earlier by connecting with the Twist of Fate but Jinder reversed it with a neck-breaker. But, the champion picked up the momentum hitting a series of his pendant moves. Starting with Whisper of Wind, Jeff followed up with Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb off the top rope to retain the US title at Greatest Royal Rumble.

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

Aiden English tried to interfere in this match but Undertaker scared him. He delivered an Old School following up with his pendant Guillotine Legdrop to Rusev. After delivering a chokeslam, he sent Rusev into the Casket. Aiden tried to interfere again but ate a Chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver. Both Aiden and Rusev were locked in the Casket as Undertaker won this match.

Triple H vs. John Cena

After initial takedowns, John Cena went for a leg drop off the top rope but it was countered in a powerbomb by Triple H. Overcoming from this, Cena locked in the AA whereas Triple H locked in the cross-face. But, Cena hit an AA and sent his opponent into the turnbuckle. Another AA was hit to Triple H for the pinfall win for Cena.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles was in control of this match at Greatest Royal Rumble by hitting the Pele Kick and setting Nakamura up for a Phenomenal Forearm. But, while the referee was not seeing, Nakamura hit another low blow to the champion. An irate champion started to attack Nakamura outside the ring as the match got disqualified. Styles smashed a chair on Nakamura to seek retribution.

Steel Cage Match For Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar hit several German Suplexes and two F5s to get an early upper hand in the match. Reigns came back with three spears of his own. He grabbed a chair thrown by Paul Heyman and smashed it on the champion before delivering another spear through the walls of the steel cage. Lesnar's body touched the mat, first which is why he still remains the champion at Greatest Royal Rumble.

50 Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Below-given is the full list of superstars who entered the Greatest Royal Rumble match,

No. 1: Daniel Bryan

No. 2: Dolph Ziggler

No. 3: Sin Cara

No. 4: Curtis Axel

No. 5: Mark Henry

No. 6: Mike Kanellis

No. 7: Hiroki Sumi

No. 8: Viktor

No. 9: Kofi Kingston

No. 10: Tony Nese

No. 11: Dash Wilder

No. 12: Hornswoggle

No. 13: Primo Colon

No. 14: Xavier Woods

No. 15: Bo Dallas

No. 16: Kurt Angle

No. 17: Scott Dawson

No. 18: Goldust

No. 19: Konnor

No. 20: Elias

No. 21: Luke Gallows

No. 22: Rhyno

No. 23: Drew Gulak

No. 24: Tucker Knight

No. 25: Bobby Roode

No. 26: Fandango

No. 27: Chad Gable

No. 28: Rey Mysterio

No. 29: Mojo Rawley

No. 30: Tyler Breeze

No. 31: Big E

No. 32: Karl Anderson

No. 33: Apollo Crews

No. 34: Roderick Strong

No. 35: Randy Orton

No. 36: Heath Slater

No. 37: Babatunde

No. 38: Baron Corbin

No. 39: Titus O’Neil

No. 40: Dan Matha

No. 41: Braun Strowman

No. 42: Tye Dillinger

No. 43: Curt Hawkins

No. 44: Bobby Lashley

No. 45: The Great Khali

No. 46: Kevin Owens

No. 47: Shane McMahon

No. 48: Shelton Benjamin

No. 49: Big Cass

No. 50: Chris Jericho

Shane McMahon, Bryan, Strowman and Cass were the final four. Shane was thrown into the commentary table by Strowman whereas Bryan was toppled by Cass. Strowman then puts Cass on his shoulder and sent him over the top rope to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Vince McMahon came out to present him with a trophy to end the show.



