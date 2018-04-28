WWE Greatest Royal Rumble results with video highlights: April 27, 2018

Bengaluru, April 28: With a fully loaded card, the Greatest Royal Rumble event emanated last night. Overall, there was seven championship matches and two non-title matches. The headliner of the night was the 50 superstar Royal Rumble match which was a very first star-studded affair in WWE history. Check out the results from this extravaganza hosted at the King Abdullah City Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander Vs. Kalisto
In a high flying matchup, Alexander was able to retain his Cruiserweight Championship. Kalisto pulled off all the stop by hitting springboard flipping seated senton on the floor. He tried to hit the Salida Del Sol, as well but failed. While trying it for the second time, Alexander reversed it with Lumbercheck to pick up the win.
Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Revival or Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
Woken Matt Hardy took the maximum punishment throughout this match. Sheamus tried to pick up the win by hitting the White Noise. But, Hardy was able to tag Wyatt and shove Cesaro off the ring to capitalize. A wheelbarrow Twist of Fate was delivered by Hardy and Wyatt, for the victory.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
The Bludgeon Brothers were in full control of this match, quite expectedly. The Usos tried to come back for momentarily with some of their high-flying moves. But then they were caught in a full Nelson Powerbomb to digest the pinfall loss.
Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe
The Miz was able to capitalize for a moment by hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on Joe on a ladder but Balor hit him with the Coup De Grace to keep him aside. Later, Balor and Joe engaged in a battle while trying to snatch the title from the top of the ladder. Seth Rollins took advantage of it and unlocked the title to still remain the title-holder.
Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal
Jeff Hardy wanted to finish the match, much earlier by connecting with the Twist of Fate but Jinder reversed it with a neck-breaker. But, the champion picked up the momentum hitting a series of his pendant moves. Starting with Whisper of Wind, Jeff followed up with Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb off the top rope to retain the US title at Greatest Royal Rumble.
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
Aiden English tried to interfere in this match but Undertaker scared him. He delivered an Old School following up with his pendant Guillotine Legdrop to Rusev. After delivering a chokeslam, he sent Rusev into the Casket. Aiden tried to interfere again but ate a Chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver. Both Aiden and Rusev were locked in the Casket as Undertaker won this match.
Triple H vs. John Cena
After initial takedowns, John Cena went for a leg drop off the top rope but it was countered in a powerbomb by Triple H. Overcoming from this, Cena locked in the AA whereas Triple H locked in the cross-face. But, Cena hit an AA and sent his opponent into the turnbuckle. Another AA was hit to Triple H for the pinfall win for Cena.
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
AJ Styles was in control of this match at Greatest Royal Rumble by hitting the Pele Kick and setting Nakamura up for a Phenomenal Forearm. But, while the referee was not seeing, Nakamura hit another low blow to the champion. An irate champion started to attack Nakamura outside the ring as the match got disqualified. Styles smashed a chair on Nakamura to seek retribution.
Steel Cage Match For Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Brock Lesnar hit several German Suplexes and two F5s to get an early upper hand in the match. Reigns came back with three spears of his own. He grabbed a chair thrown by Paul Heyman and smashed it on the champion before delivering another spear through the walls of the steel cage. Lesnar's body touched the mat, first which is why he still remains the champion at Greatest Royal Rumble.
50 Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
Below-given is the full list of superstars who entered the Greatest Royal Rumble match,
No. 1: Daniel Bryan
No. 2: Dolph Ziggler
No. 3: Sin Cara
No. 4: Curtis Axel
No. 5: Mark Henry
No. 6: Mike Kanellis
No. 7: Hiroki Sumi
No. 8: Viktor
No. 9: Kofi Kingston
No. 10: Tony Nese
No. 11: Dash Wilder
No. 12: Hornswoggle
No. 13: Primo Colon
No. 14: Xavier Woods
No. 15: Bo Dallas
No. 16: Kurt Angle
No. 17: Scott Dawson
No. 18: Goldust
No. 19: Konnor
No. 20: Elias
No. 21: Luke Gallows
No. 22: Rhyno
No. 23: Drew Gulak
No. 24: Tucker Knight
No. 25: Bobby Roode
No. 26: Fandango
No. 27: Chad Gable
No. 28: Rey Mysterio
No. 29: Mojo Rawley
No. 30: Tyler Breeze
No. 31: Big E
No. 32: Karl Anderson
No. 33: Apollo Crews
No. 34: Roderick Strong
No. 35: Randy Orton
No. 36: Heath Slater
No. 37: Babatunde
No. 38: Baron Corbin
No. 39: Titus O’Neil
No. 40: Dan Matha
No. 41: Braun Strowman
No. 42: Tye Dillinger
No. 43: Curt Hawkins
No. 44: Bobby Lashley
No. 45: The Great Khali
No. 46: Kevin Owens
No. 47: Shane McMahon
No. 48: Shelton Benjamin
No. 49: Big Cass
No. 50: Chris Jericho
Shane McMahon, Bryan, Strowman and Cass were the final four. Shane was thrown into the commentary table by Strowman whereas Bryan was toppled by Cass. Strowman then puts Cass on his shoulder and sent him over the top rope to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match. Vince McMahon came out to present him with a trophy to end the show.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.