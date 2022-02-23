WWE Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 1993 to 2022

Bengaluru, February 23: The WWE honours the company's wrestlers and personnel every year as appreciation for their past services and achievements in the form of WWE Hall of Fame.
The tradition of WWE Hall of Fame started in 1993, when Andre the Giant was posthumously inducted into the WWF Individual class via a video package. The following two editions in 1994 and 1995 were held during the King of the Ring pay-per-view event.
The 1996 ceremony, however, was held along side the Survivor Series event before the Hall of Fame went on an eight-year hiatus and returned after the company was renamed to WWE.
From 2004, Hall of Fame ceremony has been held during the WrestleMania with parts of induction ceremony being aired on television from 2005, and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have been aired on the WWE Network.
As it stands, there have been 222 inductees, including 122 Individuals, 46 Legacy, 17 Groups (49 wrestlers within those 17 groups) and 12 Celebrity inductees. Among the 222, eight wrestlers have been inducted twice, individually and as part of a tag team or group.
Meanwhile, from 2015 the WWE started giving away the Warrior Award every year for those who embodied the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior. And there are 7 Warrior Award recipients so far. However, they don't feature in WWE HOF gallery.
Here is the full list of WWE Hall of Fame from 1993 to 2022:
WWE Hall of Fame Individual Inductees
YEAR
INDUCTEE
2022
Undertaker
2021
Kane
2021
Molly Holly
2021
Eric Bischoff
2021
The Great Khali
2021
Rob Van Dam
2020
John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL)
2020
The British Bulldog
2020
Jushin "Thunder" Liger
2019
The Honky Tonk Man
2019
Torrie Wilson
2019
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake
2018
Goldberg
2018
Ivory
2018
Jeff Jarrett
2018
Hillbilly Jim
2018
Mark Henry
2017
Kurt Angle
2017
Theodore Long
2017
Diamond Dallas Page
2017
Beth Phoenix
2017
"Ravishing" Rick Rude
2016
Sting
2016
The Godfather
2016
Big Boss Man
2016
Jacqueline
2016
Stan Hansen
2015
"Macho Man" Randy Savage
2015
Rikishi
2015
Alundra Blayze
2015
Larry Zbyszko
2015
Tatsumi Fujinami
2015
Kevin Nash
2014
The Ultimate Warrior
2014
Jake "The Snake" Roberts
2014
Lita
2014
Paul Bearer
2014
Carlos Colon Sr
2014
Razor Ramon
2013
Bruno Sammartino
2013
Mick Foley
2013
Bob Backlund
2013
Trish Stratus
2013
Booker T
2012
Edge
2012
Mil Mascaras
2012
Ron Simmons
2012
Yokozuna
2011
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels
2011
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
2011
"Bullet" Bob Armstrong
2011
Sunny
2011
Abdullah the Butcher
2010
"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase
2010
Antonio Inoki
2010
Wendi Richter
2010
Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon
2010
Gorgeous George
2010
Stu Hart
2009
Stone Cold Steve Austin
2009
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
2009
"Cowboy" Bill Watts
2009
Howard Finkel
2009
Koko B. Ware
2008
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair
2008
"High Chief" Peter Maivia
2008
"Soulman" Rocky Johnson
2008
Mae Young
2008
Eddie Graham
2008
Gordon Solie
2007
"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes
2007
"Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig
2007
Jerry "The King" Lawler
2007
Nick Bockwinkel
2007
Mr. Fuji
2007
The Sheik
2007
Jim Ross
2006
Bret "The Hit Man" Hart
2006
Eddie Guerrero
2006
"Mean" Gene Okerlund
2006
Sensational Sherri
2006
Verne Gagne
2006
"Mr. USA" Tony Atlas
2005
Hulk Hogan
2005
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper
2005
"Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr.
2005
Jimmy Hart
2005
"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff
2005
Nikolai Volkoff
2005
Iron Sheik
2004
Big John Studd
2004
Don Muraco
2004
Greg "The Hammer" Valentine
2004
Harley Race
2004
Jesse "The Body" Ventura
2004
Junkyard Dog
2004
Sgt. Slaughter
2004
Superstar Billy Graham
2004
Tito Santana
2004
Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
1996
Vincent J McMahon
1996
Pat Patterson
1996
Killer Kowalski
1996
Johnny Rodz
1996
Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka
1996
“Captain” Lou Albano
1996
"Baron" Mikel Scicluna
1995
Antonino Rocca
1995
"Big Cat" Ernie Ladd
1995
George "The Animal" Steele
1995
Ivan Putski
1995
The Fabulous Moolah
1995
The Grand Wizard
1995
Pedro Morales
1994
James Dudley
1994
Gorilla Monsoon
1994
"Classy" Freddie Blassie
1994
Chief Jay Strongbow
1994
Buddy Rogers
1994
Bobo Brazil
1994
Arnold Skaaland
1993
Andre the Giant
WWE Hall of Fame Group Inductees
YEAR
INDUCTEES
2020
New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman)
2020
The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella)
2019
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn & X-Pac)
2019
Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray)
2019
The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart)
2018
The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley)
2017
The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson)
2016
The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts & Jimmy Garvin)
2015
The Bushwhackers (Luke Williams & Butch Miller)
2012
The Four Horsemen ("Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Barry Windham, "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard & James J. Dillon)
2011
The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk, Road Warrior Animal & "Precious" Paul Ellering)
2009
The Funks (Terry & Dory Jr.)
2009
The Von Erichs (Fritz, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike & Chris)
2008
The Brisco Brothers (Jack Brisco & Gerald Brisco)
2007
The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika)
2006
The Blackjacks (Blackjack Mulligan & Blackjack Lanza)
1996
The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)