WWE Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 1993 to 2022

The tradition of WWE Hall of Fame started in 1993, when Andre the Giant was posthumously inducted into the WWF Individual class via a video package. The following two editions in 1994 and 1995 were held during the King of the Ring pay-per-view event.

The 1996 ceremony, however, was held along side the Survivor Series event before the Hall of Fame went on an eight-year hiatus and returned after the company was renamed to WWE.

From 2004, Hall of Fame ceremony has been held during the WrestleMania with parts of induction ceremony being aired on television from 2005, and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have been aired on the WWE Network.

As it stands, there have been 222 inductees, including 122 Individuals, 46 Legacy, 17 Groups (49 wrestlers within those 17 groups) and 12 Celebrity inductees. Among the 222, eight wrestlers have been inducted twice, individually and as part of a tag team or group.

Meanwhile, from 2015 the WWE started giving away the Warrior Award every year for those who embodied the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior. And there are 7 Warrior Award recipients so far. However, they don't feature in WWE HOF gallery.

Here is the full list of WWE Hall of Fame from 1993 to 2022:

WWE Hall of Fame Individual Inductees YEAR INDUCTEE 2022 Undertaker 2021 Kane 2021 Molly Holly 2021 Eric Bischoff 2021 The Great Khali 2021 Rob Van Dam 2020 John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) 2020 The British Bulldog 2020 Jushin "Thunder" Liger 2019 The Honky Tonk Man 2019 Torrie Wilson 2019 Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake 2018 Goldberg 2018 Ivory 2018 Jeff Jarrett 2018 Hillbilly Jim 2018 Mark Henry 2017 Kurt Angle 2017 Theodore Long 2017 Diamond Dallas Page 2017 Beth Phoenix 2017 "Ravishing" Rick Rude 2016 Sting 2016 The Godfather 2016 Big Boss Man 2016 Jacqueline 2016 Stan Hansen 2015 "Macho Man" Randy Savage 2015 Rikishi 2015 Alundra Blayze 2015 Larry Zbyszko 2015 Tatsumi Fujinami 2015 Kevin Nash 2014 The Ultimate Warrior 2014 Jake "The Snake" Roberts 2014 Lita 2014 Paul Bearer 2014 Carlos Colon Sr 2014 Razor Ramon 2013 Bruno Sammartino 2013 Mick Foley 2013 Bob Backlund 2013 Trish Stratus 2013 Booker T 2012 Edge 2012 Mil Mascaras 2012 Ron Simmons 2012 Yokozuna 2011 "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels 2011 "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan 2011 "Bullet" Bob Armstrong 2011 Sunny 2011 Abdullah the Butcher 2010 "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase 2010 Antonio Inoki 2010 Wendi Richter 2010 Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon 2010 Gorgeous George 2010 Stu Hart 2009 Stone Cold Steve Austin 2009 Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat 2009 "Cowboy" Bill Watts 2009 Howard Finkel 2009 Koko B. Ware 2008 "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair 2008 "High Chief" Peter Maivia 2008 "Soulman" Rocky Johnson 2008 Mae Young 2008 Eddie Graham 2008 Gordon Solie 2007 "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes 2007 "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig 2007 Jerry "The King" Lawler 2007 Nick Bockwinkel 2007 Mr. Fuji 2007 The Sheik 2007 Jim Ross 2006 Bret "The Hit Man" Hart 2006 Eddie Guerrero 2006 "Mean" Gene Okerlund 2006 Sensational Sherri 2006 Verne Gagne 2006 "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas 2005 Hulk Hogan 2005 "Rowdy" Roddy Piper 2005 "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr. 2005 Jimmy Hart 2005 "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff 2005 Nikolai Volkoff 2005 Iron Sheik 2004 Big John Studd 2004 Don Muraco 2004 Greg "The Hammer" Valentine 2004 Harley Race 2004 Jesse "The Body" Ventura 2004 Junkyard Dog 2004 Sgt. Slaughter 2004 Superstar Billy Graham 2004 Tito Santana 2004 Bobby "The Brain" Heenan 1996 Vincent J McMahon 1996 Pat Patterson 1996 Killer Kowalski 1996 Johnny Rodz 1996 Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka 1996 “Captain” Lou Albano 1996 "Baron" Mikel Scicluna 1995 Antonino Rocca 1995 "Big Cat" Ernie Ladd 1995 George "The Animal" Steele 1995 Ivan Putski 1995 The Fabulous Moolah 1995 The Grand Wizard 1995 Pedro Morales 1994 James Dudley 1994 Gorilla Monsoon 1994 "Classy" Freddie Blassie 1994 Chief Jay Strongbow 1994 Buddy Rogers 1994 Bobo Brazil 1994 Arnold Skaaland 1993 Andre the Giant WWE Hall of Fame Group Inductees YEAR INDUCTEES 2020 New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman) 2020 The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) 2019 D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn & X-Pac) 2019 Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) 2019 The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) 2018 The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) 2017 The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) 2016 The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts & Jimmy Garvin) 2015 The Bushwhackers (Luke Williams & Butch Miller) 2012 The Four Horsemen ("Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Barry Windham, "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard & James J. Dillon) 2011 The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk, Road Warrior Animal & "Precious" Paul Ellering) 2009 The Funks (Terry & Dory Jr.) 2009 The Von Erichs (Fritz, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike & Chris) 2008 The Brisco Brothers (Jack Brisco & Gerald Brisco) 2007 The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) 2006 The Blackjacks (Blackjack Mulligan & Blackjack Lanza) 1996 The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees YEAR INDUCTEE 2021 Dick the Bruiser 2021 Pez Whatley 2021 Buzz Sawyer 2021 Ethel Johnson 2021 Paul Boesch 2020 Ray Stevens 2020 Brickhouse Brown 2020 Steve Williams 2020 Baron Michele Leone 2020 Gary Hart 2019 Bruiser Brody 2019 Wahoo McDaniel 2019 Luna Vachon 2019 S.D. Jones 2019 Professor Toru Tanaka 2019 Primo Carnera 2019 Joseph Cohen 2019 Hisashi Shinma 2019 Buddy Rose 2019 Jim Barnett 2018 Stan Stasiak 2018 Lord Alfred Hayes 2018 Dara Singh 2018 Cora Combs 2018 El Santo 2018 Jim Londos 2018 Rufus R. Jones 2018 Sputnik Monroe 2018 Boris Malenko 2018 Hiro Matsuda 2017 Martin "Farmer" Burns 2017 June Byers 2017 Haystacks Calhoun 2017 Judy Grable 2017 Dr. Jerry Graham 2017 Luther Lindsay 2017 Toots Mondt 2017 Rikidozan 2017 Bearcat Wright 2016 Mildred Burke 2016 Frank Gotch 2016 George Hackenschmidt 2016 Ed "Strangler" Lewis 2016 Pat O'Connor 2016 Lou Thesz 2016 "Sailor" Art Thomas WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Inductees YEAR INDUCTEES 2021 Ozzy Osbourne 2020 William Shatner 2018 Kid Rock 2016 Snoop Dogg 2015 Arnold Schwarzenegger 2014 Mr. T 2013 Donald Trump 2012 Mike Tyson 2011 Drew Carey 2010 Bob Uecker 2006 William "The Refrigerator" Perry 2004 Pete Rose Warrior Award Recipients YEAR RECIPIENT 2021 Rich Hering 2020 Titus O'Neil 2019 Sue Aitchison 2018 Jarrius "JJ" Robertson 2017 Eric LeGrand 2016 Joan Lunden 2015 Connor "The Crusher" Michalek