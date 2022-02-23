English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Hall of Fame List: Full List of Inductees From 1993 to 2022

By
WWE Hall of Fame List From 1993 (Images: WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Fame List From 1993 (Images: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, February 23: The WWE honours the company's wrestlers and personnel every year as appreciation for their past services and achievements in the form of WWE Hall of Fame.

The tradition of WWE Hall of Fame started in 1993, when Andre the Giant was posthumously inducted into the WWF Individual class via a video package. The following two editions in 1994 and 1995 were held during the King of the Ring pay-per-view event.

The 1996 ceremony, however, was held along side the Survivor Series event before the Hall of Fame went on an eight-year hiatus and returned after the company was renamed to WWE.

From 2004, Hall of Fame ceremony has been held during the WrestleMania with parts of induction ceremony being aired on television from 2005, and since 2014, the entire ceremonies have been aired on the WWE Network.

As it stands, there have been 222 inductees, including 122 Individuals, 46 Legacy, 17 Groups (49 wrestlers within those 17 groups) and 12 Celebrity inductees. Among the 222, eight wrestlers have been inducted twice, individually and as part of a tag team or group.

Meanwhile, from 2015 the WWE started giving away the Warrior Award every year for those who embodied the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior. And there are 7 Warrior Award recipients so far. However, they don't feature in WWE HOF gallery.

Here is the full list of WWE Hall of Fame from 1993 to 2022:

WWE Hall of Fame Individual Inductees

WWE Hall of Fame Individual Inductees

YEAR INDUCTEE
2022 Undertaker
2021 Kane
2021 Molly Holly
2021 Eric Bischoff
2021 The Great Khali
2021 Rob Van Dam
2020 John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL)
2020 The British Bulldog
2020 Jushin "Thunder" Liger
2019 The Honky Tonk Man
2019 Torrie Wilson
2019 Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake
2018 Goldberg
2018 Ivory
2018 Jeff Jarrett
2018 Hillbilly Jim
2018 Mark Henry
2017 Kurt Angle
2017 Theodore Long
2017 Diamond Dallas Page
2017 Beth Phoenix
2017 "Ravishing" Rick Rude
2016 Sting
2016 The Godfather
2016 Big Boss Man
2016 Jacqueline
2016 Stan Hansen
2015 "Macho Man" Randy Savage
2015 Rikishi
2015 Alundra Blayze
2015 Larry Zbyszko
2015 Tatsumi Fujinami
2015 Kevin Nash
2014 The Ultimate Warrior
2014 Jake "The Snake" Roberts
2014 Lita
2014 Paul Bearer
2014 Carlos Colon Sr
2014 Razor Ramon
2013 Bruno Sammartino
2013 Mick Foley
2013 Bob Backlund
2013 Trish Stratus
2013 Booker T
2012 Edge
2012 Mil Mascaras
2012 Ron Simmons
2012 Yokozuna
2011 "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels
2011 "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
2011 "Bullet" Bob Armstrong
2011 Sunny
2011 Abdullah the Butcher
2010 "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase
2010 Antonio Inoki
2010 Wendi Richter
2010 Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon
2010 Gorgeous George
2010 Stu Hart
2009 Stone Cold Steve Austin
2009 Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
2009 "Cowboy" Bill Watts
2009 Howard Finkel
2009 Koko B. Ware
2008 "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair
2008 "High Chief" Peter Maivia
2008 "Soulman" Rocky Johnson
2008 Mae Young
2008 Eddie Graham
2008 Gordon Solie
2007 "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes
2007 "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig
2007 Jerry "The King" Lawler
2007 Nick Bockwinkel
2007 Mr. Fuji
2007 The Sheik
2007 Jim Ross
2006 Bret "The Hit Man" Hart
2006 Eddie Guerrero
2006 "Mean" Gene Okerlund
2006 Sensational Sherri
2006 Verne Gagne
2006 "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas
2005 Hulk Hogan
2005 "Rowdy" Roddy Piper
2005 "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr.
2005 Jimmy Hart
2005 "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff
2005 Nikolai Volkoff
2005 Iron Sheik
2004 Big John Studd
2004 Don Muraco
2004 Greg "The Hammer" Valentine
2004 Harley Race
2004 Jesse "The Body" Ventura
2004 Junkyard Dog
2004 Sgt. Slaughter
2004 Superstar Billy Graham
2004 Tito Santana
2004 Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
1996 Vincent J McMahon
1996 Pat Patterson
1996 Killer Kowalski
1996 Johnny Rodz
1996 Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka
1996 “Captain” Lou Albano
1996 "Baron" Mikel Scicluna
1995 Antonino Rocca
1995 "Big Cat" Ernie Ladd
1995 George "The Animal" Steele
1995 Ivan Putski
1995 The Fabulous Moolah
1995 The Grand Wizard
1995 Pedro Morales
1994 James Dudley
1994 Gorilla Monsoon
1994 "Classy" Freddie Blassie
1994 Chief Jay Strongbow
1994 Buddy Rogers
1994 Bobo Brazil
1994 Arnold Skaaland
1993 Andre the Giant
WWE Hall of Fame Group Inductees

WWE Hall of Fame Group Inductees

YEAR INDUCTEES
2020 New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman)
2020 The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella)
2019 D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn & X-Pac)
2019 Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray)
2019 The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart)
2018 The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley)
2017 The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson)
2016 The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes, Terry Gordy, Buddy Roberts & Jimmy Garvin)
2015 The Bushwhackers (Luke Williams & Butch Miller)
2012 The Four Horsemen ("Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Barry Windham, "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard & James J. Dillon)
2011 The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk, Road Warrior Animal & "Precious" Paul Ellering)
2009 The Funks (Terry & Dory Jr.)
2009 The Von Erichs (Fritz, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike & Chris)
2008 The Brisco Brothers (Jack Brisco & Gerald Brisco)
2007 The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika)
2006 The Blackjacks (Blackjack Mulligan & Blackjack Lanza)
1996 The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)
WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees

WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees

YEAR INDUCTEE
2021 Dick the Bruiser
2021 Pez Whatley
2021 Buzz Sawyer
2021 Ethel Johnson
2021 Paul Boesch
2020 Ray Stevens
2020 Brickhouse Brown
2020 Steve Williams
2020 Baron Michele Leone
2020 Gary Hart
2019 Bruiser Brody
2019 Wahoo McDaniel
2019 Luna Vachon
2019 S.D. Jones
2019 Professor Toru Tanaka
2019 Primo Carnera
2019 Joseph Cohen
2019 Hisashi Shinma
2019 Buddy Rose
2019 Jim Barnett
2018 Stan Stasiak
2018 Lord Alfred Hayes
2018 Dara Singh
2018 Cora Combs
2018 El Santo
2018 Jim Londos
2018 Rufus R. Jones
2018 Sputnik Monroe
2018 Boris Malenko
2018 Hiro Matsuda
2017 Martin "Farmer" Burns
2017 June Byers
2017 Haystacks Calhoun
2017 Judy Grable
2017 Dr. Jerry Graham
2017 Luther Lindsay
2017 Toots Mondt
2017 Rikidozan
2017 Bearcat Wright
2016 Mildred Burke
2016 Frank Gotch
2016 George Hackenschmidt
2016 Ed "Strangler" Lewis
2016 Pat O'Connor
2016 Lou Thesz
2016 "Sailor" Art Thomas
WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Inductees

WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Inductees

YEAR INDUCTEES
2021 Ozzy Osbourne
2020 William Shatner
2018 Kid Rock
2016 Snoop Dogg
2015 Arnold Schwarzenegger
2014 Mr. T
2013 Donald Trump
2012 Mike Tyson
2011 Drew Carey
2010 Bob Uecker
2006 William "The Refrigerator" Perry
2004 Pete Rose
Warrior Award Recipients

Warrior Award Recipients

YEAR RECIPIENT
2021 Rich Hering
2020 Titus O'Neil
2019 Sue Aitchison
2018 Jarrius "JJ" Robertson
2017 Eric LeGrand
2016 Joan Lunden
2015 Connor "The Crusher" Michalek
Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments