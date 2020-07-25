WWE Hall of Famer Lita is willing to make in-ring return

She’s one of those names from women's wrestling history who inspires many of the young gen stars. But that doesn’t mean she can’t or won't want to go toe-to-toe with them. If given a chance, she's more than ready to give the girls a tough competition.

The former four-time Women’s Champion appeared on the most recent episode of After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk in detail about the beginning of her wrestling career. She became a breakout star in Mexico and then signed to ECW to become Miss Congeniality. Then she headed to WWE to become a pioneer in the women's division.

Although Lita had quite a successful career in the biggest wrestling promotion of them all, she still wants to have one last stint. The host Corey Graves came up with the idea of what'd happen if she gets one more run in the WWE and the reply wasn't negative, at all. Lita mentioned she'd be down with the idea if and when the company needs her.

The veteran gives lots of credits to the current women superstars who have started this whole Evolution by breaking down barriers with the male superstars. These ladies certainly don't need her to get put over but she’d be happy to oblige if the 'stars can align' meaning she gets the call from McMahon and Co. to help them out.

When asked about her potential comeback, she told ringsidenews,com, “I’m down. I’m down. Like, I can’t say that if I was never in the ring again then something was missing for me, but I think that it would be a fun opportunity and like, a good short-term goal and something to add to the resume, but you guys don’t need me. Like, everybody’s doing awesome there so I can just get by watching how awesome everyone is doing. If the stars aligned I could be down.”

For those who don't know, Lita has also been involved in the process of WWE Divas transforming into Women Superstars, a few years ago. She was in charge of grooming them backstage to make them believe that they too could steal the show with in-ring abilities, something that she and bestie Trish Stratus did, a decade ago.

Now it seems that Lita would love to get into a fight-mode against some of those ladies who were trained by her. Being one of the most popular Divas of all-time, WWE Universe won't mind her competing in some more matches, at all. Only a phone call from Vince McMahon could do the trick.

Lita had a one-off return night at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match back in 2018. She then competed at all-women pay-per-view Evolution teaming with Trish Stratus. The very next night, she again teamed with Trish, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James in a huge ten-woman tag team match on Raw. It marked the final appearance for Lita on WWE TV.