WWE has big plans for the ‘female version’ of Roman Reigns Lacey Evans

Apparently, the head honchos of the WWE have agreed on one superstar who could become the female counterpart of Roman Reigns in WWE. Lacey Evans is that chose one by Vince McMahon herself who could become the next big attraction. The Boss is highly impressed with this latest addition of the main roster and likely to give a huge push in the upcoming weeks.

As confirmed by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the creative team is ready to give a push to the NXT import. She is yet to register her name on either of Raw or Smackdown brand. But that should not stop her from getting a title match at Wrestlemania! As much as it sounds surprising, WWE will continue to establish her as a singles competitor and hand her a championship match against Asuka.

The source hinted that none other Lacey Evans is going to be the challenger for Asuka at Wrestlemania 35. These two will compete with the Smackdown women’s championship hanging in the balance. Despite her lack of accomplishments on the main roster. Evans will earn this title match due to her achievement in life.

She comes from a military background which WWE can use to garner some mainstream attention. So, Vince McMahon will love to use her in more such big capacities. Also 'The Lady’ gimmick will suit her the most with big things in reserve. Meanwhile, here’re some details from her personal life,

"Lacey (age 28) is a mother and a former U.S. Marine. She served as a military police officer with the Special Reaction Team (a specialized unit similar to SWAT). She enlisted at age 19 and served for 5 years, earning a bachelor’s degree and starting a construction business while on active duty."

Reports also confirmed that Vince McMahon has chosen three ladies to carry the women’s division once Ronda Rousey leaves the WWE after Wrestlemania 35. Lacey Evans is fortunate enough to be one of those names. (The other two names are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch) with that being said, the former NXT superstar has an acid-test coming ahead in her pro-wrestling career. We hope she can successfully go through with it impressing the keeping the trust intact of WWE officials.