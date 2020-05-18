WWE has big plans in-store for Mr. Money in the Bank Otis

Asuka won the Women’s Division ladder match, while Otis won the men's counterpart shocking the WWE Universe as he reportedly had the least chance to emerge victorious.

Also, Otis became the first man in WWE history who didn't have to climb through the ladder in order to grab and retrieve Money In The Bank briefcase after he got handed the same via AJ Styles. Now, we may have seen the birth of a future top superstar on the WWE main roster who can also be billed as a future world champion.

Money In The Bank guarantees him to pick up a belt of his choice, anytime he wants. Also, the process to make him established as a solo star has already begun as WWE disassociated him from tag team partner Tucker Knight and thereby split their team named The Heavy Machinery. More exciting plans must be waiting for him as none other than The Boss Vince McMahon is extremely high on him.

Ringsidenews.com reports that Otis is being considered as a 'long-term plan' in WWE. Money In The Bank win was just the beginning of great things to follow for him. It is pretty obvious as he ended up winning MITB briefcase which makes him a future main-eventer at a young age. However, unless and until he solidifies himself on top of the food chain, the audience won't accept him as a world champion.

The source informs that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has become the 'driving force' behind the latest Money In The Bank winner. He loves everything about this on-screen character and took charge of it after firing the writer who was plotting the romantic angle of Otis and Mandy Rose. Vince has always been a lover of heavyweight stars on the roster and maybe he considers Otis as the next big thing.

Moreover, luck is with the SmackDown roster member as the other Money In The Bank winner, Asuka didn't have to cash-in her briefcase to win the Women’s Championship. Now Otis is the only one left with the briefcase in possession meaning that WWE’d would like to create a dramatic moment for him, going by the history of MITB.

Apart from the biggest win in his in-ring career, Otis has also received his 'peach' Mandy Rose as girlfriend from WrestleMania onwards who also distanced herself from Sonya Deville. It could indicate that Mandy may also be up for a big solo push in the women's division to become a future champion.

For now, WWE wants to go forward with a slow but steady principle with Otis and his inevitable Money In The Bank cash-in. But the man of the hour can't wait to make history. Speaking on WWE's The Bump on Youtube, he seemed extremely impatient to exercise the championship contract as early as possible,

“There’s nothing to bask in, baby. With my personality the sooner the better and this bad boy in my mentality I don’t know when, but sooner or later this bad boy’s getting cashed in. I don’t care if my opponent sees me coming, or sees me from the side, or coming in from behind — which is something I never do and I’m gonna keep coming because this (the MITB briefcase) is what makes life better for your situation, for your career. The minute we cash this in I don’t know when I haven’t decided. My brain just does this, it’s just like whatever comes next, babe. I’m gonna say sooner than later.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)