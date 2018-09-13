WWE Hell in a Cell PPV confirmed match card

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match)

This is another long-term rivalry on Smackdown. Orton has time and again attacked Hardy. While, Hardy responded as he drove Orton through a table via Swanton Bomb. They will try to end their feud inside Hell in a Cell, a match Hardy has wanted to compete ever since he began his career.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

Rusev and Aiden English deefated The Bar in the finale of a tag team tournament on Smackdown to earn the championship opportunity on Sunday. When it seemed like a breakup was imminent between Rusev and English, they ultimately remained together and are now in with a championship opportunity.

Raw Tag Team Championship - Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

This match also is a good plan by the creative, but one title match will not happen now as a result of this bout's confirmation. Ziggler and McIntyre won the titles and have defended them against the B-Team in their rematch.

Rollins, the intercontinental champion, who will not defend his singles title on the show has been a victim for a beatdown until the return of Dean Ambrose. Now, the Shield would like to add more gold to their faction.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

This was the first match announced for the event. It was added after Miz's diabolical win over Bryan at Summerslam via brass knuckles which was sent into the ring by Maryse. Later, Brie returned to WWE to support her husband Bryan at ringside to create this mixed tag team match.

It will be interesting to see how the fight unfolds considering Maryse is just a few months post-pregnancy, and Bella said just a few months ago that she was officially retired.

Raw Women's Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

There was no choice for the WWE but to book this matchup. Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss have been feuding for the past few months and the former UFC star also got suspended for a month in her actions on Raw in June. The rivalry has continued since with Bliss getting the upperhand earlier this week as she sent Rousey with "bruised ribs".

Smackdown Women's Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

This fight had to happen after Charlotte came to spoil Becky's moment before Summerslam. The fight was first thought to be fought inside the steel structure like the other prime championship match on the Blue brand, but that's not the casae as this will be a singles match.

Lynch has added a nice edge to her heel character over the last few weeks and holds the edge over Charlotte going into the bout.

WWE Championship - AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

This feud has become extremely personal, and there is no better way to settle the scores than to book the pair in a Hell in a Cell match. But, as per the announcement it does not look like such a stipulation will be added, which is bizarre considering the extremity of the rivalry and the name of the PPV.

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match with Special Referee – Mick Foley)

This match is a reincarnation of one of the best feuds from last year. Strowman will cash in his MITB briefcase against Reigns for a Hell in a Cell matchup. It is quite awkward especially for the briefcase holder to eliminate his element of surprise as Strowman announced his cash in for a specific match well ahead of time.

The match came about in a short storyline when Strowman in his fight to ward off the Shield used some help from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, who were in a feud with the faction's Seth Rollins. In another twist to this match, it was announce on Monday Night Raw that Foley will serve as special guest referee.