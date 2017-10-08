WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Match Card, preview & prediction

Bengaluru, October 8: WWE started the tradition of hosting the Hell in a Cell PPV back in 2009. This year's event will be the ninth installment of this pay-per-view.

The Smackdown brand will host the event, tonight with a blockbuster main event in-store between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. Plus, the WWE Championship will also be on the line between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The event will be hosted by the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and this will be the first WWE event to take place in this brand new arena.

Due to the show being exclusive to the WWE Network, one needs to subscribe to the channel at the earliest to get the live streaming.

Check out the telecast schedule of Hell in a Cell in India.

Live Streaming: Monday, October 9th, 5.30 AM (WWE Network)

Repeat telecast: Monday, October 9th, 6 PM (Ten 1 Network) Wednesday, October 11th, 9 PM (Ten 1 Network) Sunday, October 15th, 2 PM (Ten 1 Network)

Here is the full match card of the Hell in a Cell PPV with predictions:

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Prediction: This match is advertised as the rubber match between the two of them. At this juncture, The Viper does not need this PPV win to go forward in his career. On the other hand, Rusev needs this win to solidify his spot on the Smackdown roster. So, the heel one should pick up the win after a physical fight.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode

Prediction: Bobby Roode is the newest member of the blue brand roster and quite over with the audience. So, he is the favorite one to pick up the win. There are some uncertainties with Ziggler’s career, following the PPV and chances are there that he might leave the company after putting over Roode.

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (United States Championship match)

Prediction: Baron Corbin is not having any momentum as a challenger heading into this match. So, we should not expect any title change during the title match. Tye Dillinger might try to interfere neutralizing Corbin’s heel antics. But, The Phenomenal One will retain, for sure.

The New Day vs. The Usos (Smackdown tag team championship match inside Hell in a Cell)

Prediction: This will be first-time ever that the tag team titles will be on the line inside Hell in a Cell. Two veteran tag team performers will tear the house down with a great match to end their rivalry during this bout. In the end, the champions will defend successfully considering the creative team is much high with them being the greatest tag champs ever.

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown Women’s Championship match)

Prediction: Natalya is having all the momentum on her side heading into the match. Despite her opponent being none other than the Queen of the WWE, she will continue her championship reign. The veteran female performer needs a decent title run, at this point which is supposed to give her the first title match win against long rivalry against Charlotte.

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship match)

Prediction: As for now, the plan around this match is to keep Jinder Mahal with the title until the end of this year. This will ensure his visit to India as the reigning champion. Even if he gets dethroned, he will regain it in his home country of India in December. But, the chances are really low with the second scenario.

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell match)

Prediction: This is going to be yet another outing for everybody’s favorite Shane-O-Mac where he will pull all the stops to seek vengeance against Owens. Needless to say, we will witness several mark-out moments that will make the match a memorable one. We can expect involvements from Stephanie McMahon or Sami Zayn during this contest so that the heel Owens picks up the victory.