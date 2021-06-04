WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Big PPV match featuring Roman Reigns cancelled?

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 4: WWE will conduct the next pay-per-view event in their schedule on June 20 in the form of Hell In A Cell. Unlike the usual slot of October, this particular show has been preponed for some unknown reasons.



While the RAW brand has announced the two marquee matches from their side, SmackDown is yet to even begin the storylines, eyeing that PPV. No matches have been announced from the blue brand for Hell In A Cell while the recent updates also suggest a big match featuring The Universal Champion has already been canceled.



Roman Reigns won the belt at last year’s Payback PPV and since then he has been the most dominant champion around the entire WWE landscape.



Over the past several months, The Tribal Chief has thwarted challenges coming from Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, and even WWE Hall of Famer Edge to keep his title run intact. Rumours stated that Jimmy Uso could be the next in line to challenge the champion for the belt at Hell In A Cell but that apparently won't happen now.





Jimmy Uso made his return to Friday Night Smackdown, last month after an injury hiatus for over a year. Unlike his brother Jey Uso, he refused to bow down to Roman Reigns and become his follower while the champion has been claiming that his cousin will eventually have to 'fall in line.'With this year’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view set in June, many fans thought that WWE was setting up Jimmy Uso as Roman Reigns' opponent for the event. The belief was that this match will take place inside the Cell structure, similar to Reigns vs. Jey Uso from last year at the same PPV.But according to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs Jimmy Uso is currently not planned for the 2021 WWE Hell In A Cell event."The Roman Reigns main issue seems to be with Jimmy Uso but we are told that match is not scheduled for the PPV."While no particular reason was given for WWE scrapping this match, we assume that the creative team is probably avoiding repetitiveness in bookings around the Universal Champion. That being said, the question remains who would be the next challenger for WWE's Tribal Chief. Perhaps, we will get a clue about the same on SmackDown, tonight.Speaking of this week’s Friday Night show, The Usos - Jimmy and Jey Uso will face Dominik and Rey Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The challengers returned to tag team action, last week and defeated The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to earn their title shot.